What price an ad?

"From the agency’s perspective these expectations will be the hope that the partnership will be creatively and financially satisfying. This will manifest in two ways: the agency will realise it can’t produce the quality of work it wants to, which eventually affects its reputation and the quality of staff it can retain and attract."

Madeley believes the future agency model lies in the development of a "brains trust" which brings together different areas of agency expertise into one core team, with supporting teams that project-manage the execution of ideas.

"We put good, expensive people at the top of our technical ‘silos’. We invest in them and acknowledge they will be spending more time than they are used to working on ideas for clients together. We counter that by charging less for less specialised or experienced people.

"Having great thinking in one room may increase pressure to perform, particularly if people come from different businesses."

Rightford says there is one clear sign in a weakening agency/client relationship: "The minute the process feels like walking through mud, when all people dread going to meetings and when value is questioned.

"Often, both sides stay in a bad relationship for too long. Agencies don’t want to lose income, but they will in time because a weak partnership produces weak work. And that’s never sustainable."

One senior fast-moving consumer goods brand manager cautions that price in a margin-squeezed economy is important and agencies need to be realistic with cost.

Madeley counters that clients don’t mind spending money if value can be proved.

"The value may be in a great creative idea because it engenders behaviour change, but you still have to prove it and measure it."