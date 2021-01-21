Vote for your favourite radio station and stand a chance to win a R40,000 cash prize

Public voting for the My Station competition has opened. By voting, listeners will automatically be entered into a lucky draw where they stand a chance to win a R40,000 cash prize.

The My Station category of The Radio Awards calls on the public to support their favourite SA radio station by voting for it online at radioawards.co.za. The My Station competition runs until April 14 2021.

The voting results will determine the winners of two separate My Station awards: Most Votes for the station that generates the highest number of online votes; and the Most Loyal Listeners for the station that has the most votes as a ratio against its radio audience measurements (RAM) numbers.

Taryn Westoby, head of Arena Holdings’ events division, says: “Now more than ever, listeners are tuning in to radio for information and entertainment, in this time of uncertainty. They’re loyal and passionate and their excitement to vote for their favourite station is palpable, as evidenced by the number of votes received year on year.”

Previous My Station award winners include Ligwalagwala FM, Hot 91.9 FM, Radio Islam, Ukhozi FM, Umhlobo Wenene, Radio Pretoria, Thobela FM, Grootfm 90.5, Radio 2000, Mix 93.8 FM and Overvaal Stereo.

For enquiries about the My Station competition, contact Michelle Rodrigues at rodriguesm@arena.africa

Listeners can follow @SARadioAwards on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook, or use #SARadioAwards and #MyStationCompetition

To vote for your favourite station, visit radioawards.co.za