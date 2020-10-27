Media sustainability: why should we care?

Our media sector, like so many, is for the most part in crisis.

We are lucky to have a few big media groups that have significant resources behind them. For many small commercial publishers and community radio stations, the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown with its dire economic consequences have simply been too much.

The SA National Editors’ Forum (Sanef) put out a report that showed just how bad things are. We also know that media is an essential element for democracy. You can have media without democracy, but you cannot have a democracy without quality journalism. Its role isn’t simply to hold the powerful to account, it is also to help explain our complex existence and offer credible information in a sea of disinformation.

In other words, the media is essential to democracy, but business models for sustainability are few and far between. There are some media companies that have succeeded, and we are seeing an increasing number of hybrid models: donor funded, membership, paywalls and niche areas of reporting. Ultimately, though, the outlook is pretty bleak for media owners.

In the Covid-19 crisis, Sanef started an emergency fund – it is an excellent start but clearly a stopgap with little likelihood of pulling the media sector in general out of the doldrums, especially in an economic recession. With the shift to digital, we can expect the SA media to mirror global experience, where more than 80% of advertising is bypassing traditional media, helping the likes of Google and Facebook get richer.

We need to use the increased awareness of the importance of journalism and think of new ways of making media more sustainable.

We know that, for many large corporations, advertising in news media is seen to be off-brand, unappealing and negative because few want to have their brand next to stories of gross corruption, murder, rape, poverty and natural disasters. While possibly understandable, it doesn’t help the argument that media is an essential public good or make it sustainable.

Emerging risks for corporates in the digital era are disinformation and rampant corruption. Traditionally, credible journalism exposed these practices.

The problem with rampant corruption is that it increases costs across a range of businesses, kills competition and exposes good corporate citizens to huge pressures from those in power. Without the media to expose such pressure, the corporates are on their own.