Like most agencies, the past 12 months have been the most challenging the industry has ever seen. The pandemic forced many clients of black-owned independent agency Brave Group to reduce budgets which, in turn, had an adverse effect on the business’s bottom line. The agency offset these financial losses by securing new business opportunities and restructuring existing client contracts. The group recognises that the operating climate calls for a new wave of creative leadership for unique and bold ideas.

As client budgets shrink, the onus is on agencies to demonstrate flexibility and an affinity for new methods that bring about the same, if not more, value to clients. It’s equally important to ensure this is done in a commercially sustainable manner.

Brave Group has made a number of operational adjustments over the past 18 months to ensure its model offers simple-to-understand value drivers for clients; is individualised to each client’s scope of work; and is transparent with data-driven reporting. It pooled resources and partners, using best-in-class specialist teams across all its divisions to ensure first-time-right outputs for existing and new clients. “The shift was tough, but necessary,” says group CEO Karabo Songo.

The consumer has irrevocably changed. He says: “Consumers have become accustomed to digital platforms in an unprecedented manner. So, what would normally be a sizeable budget for an outdoor execution, now becomes a digital-first priority. This has a significant impact on agencies – particularly those less integrated than we are, as they will be forced to overhaul their operating strategy and value proposition.”