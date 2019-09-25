JOB AD: Markets writer

Markets writer

Reporting to: Markets editor

Department: Editorial

Location: Johannesburg

Position overview

Business Day and BusinessLIVE are looking for a markets writer. We’re seeking an applicant with a track record of writing news and analysis. Speed and accuracy are essential. The successful candidate must have an understanding of and the ability to write routine markets stories on currencies, bonds and stocks. They must also have an understanding of the principles of economics, knowledge of the stocks listed on the JSE, an understanding of the relationships between different financial instruments, and be able to interpret companies’ financial statements. They must be able to drive day-to-day coverage, company earnings, fast-moving breaking news and enterprise stories. The successful candidate will provide content for both print and online.

Main responsibilities

Produce well-written, relevant, accurate and balanced news stories;

Establish and maintain communication with contacts with a view to sourcing stories;

Work to established style and deadlines;

Ensure delivery of high quality stories;

Perform any other duty as is reasonably assigned by the markets desk;

An ability to manage multiple stories simultaneously under strict deadlines and to weigh in quickly with smart analysis;

Resourcefulness, attention to detail and the ability to file with speed, accuracy and clarity;

Proven ability to write clearly and authoritatively; and

Receptiveness to feedback and openness to change.

Minimum qualifications and requirements

Relevant diploma/degree;

At least three years’ experience in journalism;

A demonstrated knowledge of financial markets;

Excellent news-gathering, research and writing skills;

Ability to work accurately under pressure and adhere to strict deadlines;

Excellent communication skills;

Unimpeachable integrity;

A solid contact base; and

Competencies

Be self-motivated with an ability to work within a team; and

A valid driver’s licence.

Qualified applicants may submit their CV, cover letter, three writing samples and two references to Managing Editor Kevin O’Grady at ogradyk@businesslive.co.za

Closing date: November 8 2019

Tiso Blackstar Group is an affirmative action employer and preference will be given to candidates who will add to the diversity of our organisation. Should we not respond to you in the next 21 days, you may regard your application as unsuccessful.