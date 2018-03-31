JOB AD: Business Day deputy editor

Deputy Editor

Reporting to: Editor

Department: Editorial

Location: Johannesburg

Position overview

Business Day is looking for a Deputy Editor. The position entails deputising for the Editor when he is unavailable; assisting with the daily management of the newsroom; motivating and developing staff, particularly writers; overseeing the subs desk and production team; handling complaints and corrections; and writing editorial opinions, a column and occasionally news stories for Business Day.

Main responsibilities/outcomes

Managing Business Day’s daily news diary meetings;

Have a good overview of general and companies news and what stories the newspaper should be covering;

Oversee the operation of the news and companies desks;

Assisting in the development of stories;

Commissioning writers where appropriate, in conjunction with section editors;

Attend management meetings when necessary;

Engage with writers on specific stories;

Provide practical assistance, ideas and solutions;

Communicate with writers when work is well done or when mistakes are made;

Identify training needs;

Liaise with the public/stakeholders regarding complaints and corrections;

Refer complaints from the Press Council to the relevant internal channels;

Write editorial opinions that engage in relevant debate and position the newspaper appropriately while remaining accurate and engaging in interesting and thought-provoking topics in both editorial opinions and columns.

Minimum qualifications and requirements

Relevant diploma/degree;

At least 10 years’ experience in journalism, including some editorial-management experience;

Excellent organisational skills;

Excellent research and writing skills;

Excellent communication skills;

Unimpeachable integrity;

Ability to work irregular hours.



Qualified applicants may submit their CV, cover letter and two references to Managing Editor Kevin O’Grady at ogradyk@businesslive.co.za

Closing date: 31 May 2018