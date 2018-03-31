JOB AD: Business Day deputy editor
Here's your chance to join the team at one of South Africa's most innovative publishers.
Deputy Editor
Reporting to: Editor
Department: Editorial
Location: Johannesburg
Position overview
Business Day is looking for a Deputy Editor. The position entails deputising for the Editor when he is unavailable; assisting with the daily management of the newsroom; motivating and developing staff, particularly writers; overseeing the subs desk and production team; handling complaints and corrections; and writing editorial opinions, a column and occasionally news stories for Business Day.
Main responsibilities/outcomes
- Managing Business Day’s daily news diary meetings;
- Have a good overview of general and companies news and what stories the newspaper should be covering;
- Oversee the operation of the news and companies desks;
- Assisting in the development of stories;
- Commissioning writers where appropriate, in conjunction with section editors;
- Attend management meetings when necessary;
- Engage with writers on specific stories;
- Provide practical assistance, ideas and solutions;
- Communicate with writers when work is well done or when mistakes are made;
- Identify training needs;
- Liaise with the public/stakeholders regarding complaints and corrections;
- Refer complaints from the Press Council to the relevant internal channels;
- Write editorial opinions that engage in relevant debate and position the newspaper appropriately while remaining accurate and engaging in interesting and thought-provoking topics in both editorial opinions and columns.
Minimum qualifications and requirements
Relevant diploma/degree;
At least 10 years’ experience in journalism, including some editorial-management experience;
- Excellent organisational skills;
- Excellent research and writing skills;
- Excellent communication skills;
- Unimpeachable integrity;
- Ability to work irregular hours.
Qualified applicants may submit their CV, cover letter and two references to Managing Editor Kevin O’Grady at ogradyk@businesslive.co.za
Closing date: 31 May 2018
Tiso Blackstar Group is an affirmative action employer and as such, preference will be given to candidates who will add to the diversity of our organisation. Kindly take note that should we do not respond to you in the next 21 days, you may regard your application as unsuccessful.
Banking writer
Reporting to: Companies editor/editor
Department: Editorial
Location: Johannesburg
Position overview
Business Day and the Financial Mail are looking for a banking reporter. We’re seeking an applicant with a track record of news analysis and sharp analytical pieces. Storytelling, scoops and the pursuit of ambitious stories are encouraged. Applicants should have a demonstrated knowledge of the banking and financial services sectors and be able to drive day-to-day coverage, company earnings, fast-moving breaking news and enterprise stories. The successful candidate will provide content for both print and online, and must be an active participant on social media, or at least demonstrate a working knowledge of digital platforms.
Main responsibilities/outcomes
- Produce well-written, relevant, accurate and balanced news stories;
- Establish and maintain communication with contacts with a view to sourcing stories;
- Work to established style and deadlines;
- Ensure delivery of high quality stories;
- Perform any other duty as is reasonably assigned by the companies desk;
- An ability to manage multiple stories simultaneously under strict deadlines and to weigh in quickly with smart analysis;
- Resourcefulness, attention to detail and the ability to file with speed, accuracy and clarity;
- Proven ability to write clearly and authoritatively; and
- Receptiveness to feedback and openness to change.
Minimum qualifications and requirements
- Relevant diploma/degree in journalism;
- At least five years’ experience in journalism;
- A demonstrated knowledge of the banking and financial services sectors;
- Excellent news-gathering, research and writing skills;
- Ability to work accurately under pressure and adhere to strict deadlines;
- Excellent communication skills;
- Unimpeachable integrity;
- A solid contact base; and
- Ability to travel and work irregular hours.
Personal skills/attributes
- Be self-motivated with an ability to work within a team; and
- A valid driver’s licence.
Qualified applicants may submit their CV, cover letter, three writing samples and two references to:
Fax: 086 667 2890
Email: mediarecruitment@tisoblackstar.co.za
Closing date: 31 March 2018
Tiso Blackstar Group is an affirmative action employer and as such, preference will be given to candidates who will add to the diversity of our organisation. Kindly take note that should we do not respond to you in the next 21 days, you may regard your application as unsuccessful.
Mining and energy writer
Reporting to: Companies editor/editor
Department: Editorial
Location: Johannesburg
Position overview
The Financial Mail and Business Day are looking for a senior journalist to take on the role of Mining and Energy Writer. We’re seeking an applicant with a track record of news analysis and sharp analytical pieces. Storytelling, scoops and the pursuit of ambitious stories are encouraged. Applicants should have a demonstrated knowledge of the mining and energy sectors and be able to drive day-to-day coverage, company earnings, fast-moving breaking news and enterprise stories. The successful candidate will provide content for both print and online, and must be an active participant on social media, or at least demonstrate a working knowledge of digital platforms.
Main responsibilities/outcomes
- Produce well-written, relevant, accurate and balanced news stories;
- Establish and maintain communication with contacts with a view to sourcing stories;
- Work to established style and deadlines;
- Ensure delivery of high quality stories;
- Perform any other duty as is reasonably assigned by the companies desk;
- An ability to manage multiple stories simultaneously under strict deadlines and to weigh in quickly with smart analysis;
- Resourcefulness, attention to detail and the ability to file with speed, accuracy and clarity;
- Proven ability to write clearly and authoritatively; and
- Receptiveness to feedback and openness to change.
Minimum qualifications and requirements
- Relevant diploma/degree in journalism;
- At least five years’ experience in journalism;
- A demonstrated knowledge of the mining and energy sectors.
- Excellent news-gathering, research and writing skills;
- Ability to work accurately under pressure and adhere to strict deadlines;
- Excellent communication skills;
- Unimpeachable integrity;
- A solid contact base; and
- Ability to travel and work irregular hours.
Personal skills/attributes
- Be self-motivated with an ability to work within a team; and
- A valid driver’s licence.
Qualified applicants may submit their CV, cover letter, three writing samples and two references to:
Fax: 086 667 2890
Email: mediarecruitment@tisoblackstar.co.za
Closing date: 31 March 2018
Tiso Blackstar Group is an affirmative action employer and as such, preference will be given to candidates who will add to the diversity of our organisation. Kindly take note that should we do not respond to you in the next 21 days, you may regard your application as unsuccessful.