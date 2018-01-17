JOB AD: Financial Mail digital editor

Reporting to: Head of digital

Department: Tiso Blackstar Digital

Location: Parktown, Johannesburg

Job outline:

Tiso Blackstar’s digital business unit has a vacancy for the position of Financial Mail digital editor. The successful candidate’s primary role will be to ensure the smooth running of the Financial Mail website, drive digital traffic and other related targets and set strategy. The job has a large production component and the successful candidate will have to enrich and publish text, pictures audio and video to the web and perform other journalistic functions as required. The successful candidate will work on the Financial Mail and BusinessLIVE websites.

Skills requirements:

The successful candidate must have an editorial background, an excellent news sense and proven skill in writing and editing in English. He or she will be able to work under pressure and on deadline. Some knowledge of print and digital publishing systems, as well as practical experience using social media tools, is also required. He or she should also have an understanding of audience management tools.

Job-specific requirements and attributes:

Competency in using electronic editing and digital publishing tools; a good news sense and an understanding of business news; a high level of literacy and the ability to edit text, write headlines and package different types of media in a sensible and useful way; the ability to engage other members of the newsroom; a willingness to learn, with journalistic savvy and a sub-editor’s thoroughness; and availability to work flexible hours.

Candidates should also have:

A wide-ranging interest in current affairs; an understanding of business and financial matters; and a broad general knowledge.

Applications deadline: January 17 2018

Applications should be addressed to: Riaan Wolmarans on wolmaransr@tisoblackstar.co.za