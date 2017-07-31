JOB AD: Business Day/Financial Mail Constitution and Law Writer

Position: Constitution and Law Writer

Reporting to: News Editor/Editor

Title: Business Day/Financial Mail

Location: Parktown, Johannesburg

Job outline:

Tiso Blackstar Group has a vacancy for a Constitutional and Law Writer to write news and analysis for Business Day and the Financial Mail, as well as their online platforms. The successful candidate will have a good understanding of constitutional and other law, as well as experience reporting on and analysing court proceedings, They will be required to pitch story ideas, accept assignments from editors, and attend regular editorial meetings.

Skills Requirements:

Applicants should have at least five years’ experience as a journalist. They should have an excellent grasp of the English language and be able to write and deliver articles on deadline and to a high standard of quality. An understanding of and interest in how constitutional law relates to South African business, economics and politics would be an advantage.

Job-specific requirements and attributes:

Excellent all-round ability in written and spoken English;

The ability to deliver accurate work to tight deadlines, for both online and print;

Relevant tertiary qualification;

At least five years’ experience as a journalist;

Attention to detail;

Strong interviewing skills;

The ability to establish and maintain relationships with credible sources of information;

Good research abilities;

A thorough knowledge of journalistic ethics and media law; and

A valid driver’s licence.

Candidates should also have:

A wide-ranging interest in current affairs;

An understanding of business and financial matters; and

A broad general knowledge.

Should you not hear from us within 30 days of the deadline date, please consider your application unsuccessful.

Closing date: 31st July 2017

Applications should be addressed to:Hendrick Ledwaba (email: timesrecruitment@timesmedia.co.za)