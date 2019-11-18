QLT Form 8.3 Announcement QUILTER PLC (previously, Old Mutual Wealth Management Limited) Incorporated under the Companies Act 1985 with registered number 06404270 and re-registered as a public limited company under the Companies Act 2006) ISIN CODE: GB00BDCXV269 JSE SHARE CODE: QLT Quilter plc (the "Company") FORM 8.3 PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR MORE Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the Code) 1. KEY INFORMATION (a) Full name of discloser: Quilter PLC (and subsidiaries) (b) Owner or controller of interests and short positions disclosed, if different from 1(a): The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and beneficiaries must be named. (c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose Accesso Technology Group Plc relevant securities this form relates: Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree (d) If an exempt fund manager connected with an offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of offeror/offeree: (e) Date position held/dealing undertaken: 15/11/2019 For an opening position disclosure, state the latest practicable date prior to the disclosure (f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the N/A discloser making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state N/A 2. POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security. (a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any) Class of relevant security: 1p ordinary Interests Short positions Number % Number % (1) Relevant securities owned 904,312 3.27 and/or controlled: (2) Cash-settled derivatives: (3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and 1 Form 8.3 agreements to purchase/sell: TOTAL: 904,312 3.27 All interests and all short positions should be disclosed. Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions). (b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors and other employee options) Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists: Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages: 3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in. The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated. (a) Purchases and sales Class of relevant security Purchase/sale Number of securities Price per unit 1p ordinary Purchase 330 5.68 (b) Cash-settled derivative transactions Class of Product Nature of dealing Number of Price per relevant description e.g. opening/closing a reference unit security e.g. CFD long/short position, securities increasing/reducing a long/short position (c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options) (i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying Class Product Writing, Number Exercis Type Expir Option of descriptio purchasing of e price e.g. y date money relevan n e.g. call , selling, securitie per unit American paid/ t option varying s to , receive securit etc. which Europea d per y option n etc. unit relates (ii) Exercise 2 Form 8.3 Class of Product Exercising/ Number of Exercise price relevant description exercised securities per unit security e.g. call option against (d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities) Class of relevant Nature of dealing Details Price per unit (if security e.g. subscription, conversion applicable) 1p ordinary Transfer Out 1,402 4. OTHER INFORMATION (a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer: Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state none (b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the person making the disclosure and any other person relating to: (i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or (ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced: If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state none (c) Attachments Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached NO Date of disclosure: 18/11/2019 Contact name: Charlotte Sneddon Telephone number*: 077 4138 4598 Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service. The Panels Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Codes disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129. *If the discloser is a natural person, a telephone number does not need to be included, provided contact information has been provided to the Panels Market Surveillance Unit. 3 Form 8.3 The Code can be viewed on the Panels website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk. 18 November 2019 Sponsor: J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa Proprietary Limited 4 Form 8.3 Date: 18/11/2019 02:00:00 Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of the information published on SENS. 