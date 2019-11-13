NN04 NN03 CLNF16 Interest payment notifications - CLNF16 NN04 NN03 NEDBANK LIMITED (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) Registration number: 1951/000009/06 JSE alpha code: BINBK INTEREST PAYMENT NOTIFICATIONS Bondholders are advised of the following interest payments: Bond code: CLNF16 ISIN: ZAG000146150 Coupon: 9.008% Interest period: 19 August 2019 to 18 November 2019 Interest amount due: R538 999.23 Payment date: 18 November 2019 Date convention: Following business day Bond code: NN04 ISIN: ZAG000157272 Coupon: 8.825% Interest period: 22 August 2019 to 22 November 2019 Interest amount due: R3 336 575.34 Payment date: 22 November 2019 Date convention: Following business day Bond code: NN03 ISIN: ZAG000155599 Coupon: 8.727% Interest period: 23 August 2019 to 25 November 2019 Interest amount due: R2 697 001.64 Payment date: 25 November 2019 Date convention: Following business day 13 November 2019 Debt Sponsor: Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking Date: 13/11/2019 03:35:00 Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on, information disseminated through SENS.