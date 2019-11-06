JSE Sens

QUILTER PLC
(previously, Old Mutual Wealth Management Limited)
Incorporated under the Companies Act 1985 with registered
number 06404270 and re-registered as a public limited
company under the Companies Act 2006)
ISIN CODE: GB00BDCXV269
JSE SHARE CODE: QLT
Quilter plc (the "Company")
                                                                                   FORM 8.3

          PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY
      A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR
                                         MORE
                      Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the Code)

1.         KEY INFORMATION

(a) Full name of discloser:                                     Quilter PLC (and subsidiaries)

(b) Owner or controller of interests and short
    positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):
    The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is
    insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and
    beneficiaries must be named.
(c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose                Accesso Technology Group Plc
    relevant securities this form relates:
    Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree
(d) If an exempt fund manager connected with an
    offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity of
    offeror/offeree:
(e) Date position held/dealing undertaken:                      05/11/2019
    For an opening position disclosure, state the latest
    practicable date prior to the disclosure
(f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the            N/A
    discloser making disclosures in respect of any
    other party to the offer
    If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state N/A

2.         POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant
securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for
each additional class of relevant security.

(a)        Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree
           to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

Class of relevant security:                                      1p ordinary

                                                    Interests                  Short positions

                                                Number             %           Number             %
(1) Relevant securities owned                   884,870           3.20
    and/or controlled:
(2) Cash-settled derivatives:

(3) Stock-settled derivatives
    (including options) and


                                                   1
Form 8.3                                                                                   
       agreements to purchase/sell:
       TOTAL:                                884,870            3.20

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or
agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental
Form 8 (Open Positions).

(b)        Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors and other employee
           options)

Class of relevant security in relation to
which subscription right exists:
Details, including nature of the rights
concerned and relevant percentages:


3.         DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or
offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class
of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a)        Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security        Purchase/sale       Number of securities          Price per unit

1p Ordinary                      Purchase                                 1395           5.737999
1p Ordinary                      Sale                                      638                5.7
1p Ordinary                      Purchase                                  130               5.89

(b)        Cash-settled derivative transactions

       Class of        Product           Nature of dealing             Number of         Price per
       relevant       description      e.g. opening/closing a          reference            unit
       security        e.g. CFD          long/short position,          securities
                                       increasing/reducing a
                                          long/short position



(c)        Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i)        Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

 Class         Product       Writing,     Number       Exercis      Type         Expir      Option
   of         descriptio    purchasing        of       e price       e.g.        y date     money
relevan       n e.g. call    , selling,   securitie    per unit    American                  paid/
    t           option        varying        s to                      ,                    receive
securit                         etc.       which                   Europea                   d per
   y                                       option                   n etc.                    unit
                                           relates



(ii)       Exercise

                                                2
Form 8.3                                                                                    
      Class of           Product          Exercising/           Number of     Exercise price
      relevant         description         exercised            securities       per unit
      security        e.g. call option      against



(d)        Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant            Nature of dealing               Details         Price per unit (if
    security           e.g. subscription, conversion                           applicable)



4.         OTHER INFORMATION

(a)        Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding,
formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal
or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and any party
to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:
Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such
agreements, arrangements or understandings, state none


(b)        Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between
the person making the disclosure and any other person relating to:
(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or
(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which
     any derivative is referenced:
If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state none




(c)        Attachments

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached                                  NO



Date of disclosure:                                06/11/2019

Contact name:                                      Charlotte Sneddon

Telephone number*:                                 077 4138 4598


Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information
Service.

The Panels Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Codes
disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

*If the discloser is a natural person, a telephone number does not need to be included,
provided contact information has been provided to the Panels Market Surveillance Unit.


                                               3
Form 8.3                                                                              
The Code can be viewed on the Panels website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

06 November 2019

Sponsor:
J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa Proprietary Limited




