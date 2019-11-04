JSE Sens

QUILTER PLC - Form 8.3 Announcement

04 November 2019 - 13:00 PM
QLT
Form 8.3 Announcement

QUILTER PLC
(previously, Old Mutual Wealth Management Limited)
Incorporated under the Companies Act 1985 with registered
number 06404270 and re-registered as a public limited
company under the Companies Act 2006)
ISIN CODE: GB00BDCXV269
JSE SHARE CODE: QLT
Quilter plc (the "Company")
                                                                                 FORM 8.3

          PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY
      A PERSON WITH INTERESTS IN RELEVANT SECURITIES REPRESENTING 1% OR
                                         MORE
                      Rule 8.3 of the Takeover Code (the Code)

1.         KEY INFORMATION

 (a) Full name of discloser:                                  Quilter PLC (and subsidiaries)

 (b) Owner or controller of interests and short
     positions disclosed, if different from 1(a):
     The naming of nominee or vehicle companies is
     insufficient. For a trust, the trustee(s), settlor and
     beneficiaries must be named.
 (c) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose             Sophos Group Plc
     relevant securities this form relates:
     Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree
 (d) If an exempt fund manager connected with an
     offeror/offeree, state this and specify identity
     of offeror/offeree:
 (e) Date position held/dealing undertaken:                   01/11/2019
     For an opening position disclosure, state the latest
     practicable date prior to the disclosure
 (f) In addition to the company in 1(c) above, is the         N/A
     discloser making disclosures in respect of any
     other party to the offer
     If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state
     N/A

2.         POSITIONS OF THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant
securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(c), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for
each additional class of relevant security.

(a)        Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree
           to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

 Class of relevant security:                                   3p ordinary

                                                  Interests                Short positions

                                              Number             %           Number            %
 (1) Relevant securities owned               7,227,438          1.47
     and/or controlled:
 (2) Cash-settled derivatives:




                                                 1
Form 8.3                                                                                  
 (3) Stock-settled derivatives
     (including options) and
     agreements to purchase/sell:
     TOTAL:                                    7,227,438           1.47

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements
to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open
Positions).

(b)        Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors and other employee
           options)

 Class of relevant security in relation to
 which subscription right exists:
 Details, including nature of the rights
 concerned and relevant percentages:


3.         DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE PERSON MAKING THE DISCLOSURE

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or
offeree named in 1(c), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class
of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a)        Purchases and sales

  Class of relevant security     Purchase/sale           Number of securities      Price per unit

 3p ordinary                     Sale                    700                    5.6525
 3p ordinary                     Sale                    135                    5.6585
 3p ordinary                     Sale                    430                    5.656735
 3p ordinary                     Purchase                113                    5.6747

(b)        Cash-settled derivative transactions

      Class of         Product              Nature of dealing         Number of         Price per
      relevant        description         e.g. opening/closing a      reference            unit
      security         e.g. CFD             long/short position,      securities
                                          increasing/reducing a
                                             long/short position



(c)        Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i)        Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

  Class        Product       Writing,        Number       Exercis      Type        Expir   Option
    of        descriptio    purchasin            of       e price       e.g.         y     money
 relevan      n e.g. call   g, selling,      securitie    per unit    America      date     paid/
     t          option       varying            s to                     n,                receive
 securit                       etc.            which                  Europea               d per
    y                                         option                   n etc.                unit
                                              relates



                                                   2
Form 8.3                                                                                    
(ii)       Exercise

       Class of          Product           Exercising/              Number of     Exercise price
       relevant        description          exercised               securities       per unit
       security       e.g. call option       against



(d)        Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

  Class of relevant          Nature of dealing                  Details          Price per unit (if
      security                e.g. subscription,                                    applicable)
                                 conversion
 3p ordinary             Transfer out                               2000


4.         OTHER INFORMATION

(a)        Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

 Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding,
 formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to
 deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the person making the disclosure and
 any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:
 Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such
 agreements, arrangements or understandings, state none


(b)        Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

 Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal,
 between the person making the disclosure and any other person relating to:
 (i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or
 (ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to
      which any derivative is referenced:
 If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state none




(c)        Attachments

 Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached                                     NO



 Date of disclosure:                                   04/11/2019

 Contact name:                                         Charlotte Sneddon

 Telephone number*:                                    077 4138 4598


Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.



                                                   3
Form 8.3                                                                                   
The Panels Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Codes
disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

*If the discloser is a natural person, a telephone number does not need to be included, provided
contact information has been provided to the Panels Market Surveillance Unit.

The Code can be viewed on the Panels website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

04 November 2019

Sponsor:
J.P. Morgan Equities South Africa Proprietary Limited




                                               4
Form 8.3                                                                               

Date: 04/11/2019 02:00:00
Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). 
The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of
 the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, 
indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on,
 information disseminated through SENS.