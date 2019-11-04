HMN Appointment of Non-Executive Director Hammerson plc (Incorporated in England and Wales) (Company number 360632) LSE share code: HMSO JSE share code: HMN ISIN: GB0004065016 (Hammerson or the Company) 4 November 2019 Appointment of Non-Executive Director Hammerson plc announces the appointment of Meka Brunel as a Non-Executive Director with effect from 1 December 2019. She will also become a member of the Investment & Disposal Committee and the Nomination Committee. Meka is the Chief Executive of Gecina, the Euronext listed Paris-based real estate investment trust which owns a circa 19.9bn portfolio of French office and residential assets. Meka has built a long and successful career within the real estate industry. Her early career saw her involved in construction, undertaking various roles delivering major residential and office development sites and managing office portfolios. In 2003 she joined Gecina as Executive Director of Strategic Development, when the company she was working for merged with the business. In 2006, Meka was appointed Chief Executive of Eurosic, the office REIT, a role she held for three years before becoming European President of Ivanhoe Cambridge Inc in 2009. Meka returned to Gecina in 2014, joining the board as a non-executive director before being appointed as its Chief Executive in 2017. She was appointed in October 2017 to chair the Metropole du Grand Paris. Previously, she served as a non-executive director of Credit Foncier de France, the chair of France Green Building Council and vice-chairman of EPRA. She is a civil engineer, holds an MBA from the HEC Paris School of Management and is a Fellow of RICS. David Tyler, Chair of the Board, said: "Meka has exceptional experience in the European real estate sector and we look forward very much to welcoming her to our Board. With close to half of our property portfolio outside of the UK, we are pleased to strengthen our European expertise. In addition, as we build momentum with our City Quarters concept, we will benefit from her experience and skills in property outside of retail. There are no further matters in connection with this appointment to be disclosed under Listing Rule 9.6.13. Sarah Booth General Counsel and Company Secretary +44 (0) 20 7887 1000 Hammerson has its primary listing on the London Stock Exchange and a secondary inward listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange. Sponsor: Investec Bank Limited Date: 04/11/2019 09:00:00 Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on, information disseminated through SENS.