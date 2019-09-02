BVT Audited financial results and cash dividend declaration for the year ended 30 June 2019 THE BIDVEST GROUP LIMITED ("Bidvest" or "the Company") (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) Registration number: 1946/021180/06 Share code: BVT ISIN ZAE 000117321 AUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS AND CASH DIVIDEND DECLARATION FOR THE YEAR ENDED 30 JUNE 2019 SALIENT FEATURES - Trading profit up 3.5% to R6.7 billion - Both gross and trading profit margins improved - Strong earnings growth in associate companies - Headline earnings increased to R4.6 billion - HEPS increased by 9.8% to 1 352.1 cents - Normalised HEPS increased by 5.2% - 23.3% ROFE and 18.4% ROIC - Strong balance sheet maintained with conservative gearing - R7.1 billion cash generated from operations - R5 billion spend on acquisitions and capex - Final dividend declared of 318 cents per share, up 5.6% - More than 50% of individual businesses achieved Level 1 to 2 B-BBEE rating HIGHLIGHTS Bidvest delivered a credible result in a market characterised by weak economic growth as well as significant business and fiscal uncertainty and volatility. Exceptional cost and capital discipline as well as improved margins were highlights against the volatile trading backdrop. The combined services businesses, comprising the Services, Freight and Financial Service divisions, representing two-thirds of profit, grew trading profit by 6.4% while the profit from trading and distribution businesses contracted slightly. A strong focus on clients, solutions, innovation and wholesaling the right product at the appropriate price point as well as several bolt-on acquisitions in the Services and Office and Print divisions culminated in acceptable growth. Bidvest Corporate benefited from a strong performance in the property division as well as a fair value adjustment on MIAL. Strong profitability gains were achieved at Adcock Ingram while Comair recognised the successful claim awarded against SAA, which increased Bidvest's share of profits from these associate companies. The trading profit grew by 3.5%. Services delivered a strong organic result, buoyed further by bolt-on acquisitions. Noonan delivered an outstanding result. Freight delivered a good result on higher bulk and liquid commodity volumes handled through South Africa's ports. Office and Print's result was excellent considering the significant challenges in this sector. The results from the Commercial Products and Electrical results were somewhat disappointing while Automotive held its own. Financial Services faced the headwinds of fleet contracts rolling off as well as poor insurance claim experiences and insurance investment portfolio returns. Namibia produced poor results. Good operational cash flow ensured that, despite acquisitions and continued investment in our businesses, the Bidvest balance sheet remains robust (NAV +6,4% to R75.71 per share). Normalised HEPS grew 5.2% and EPS declined 1.6% due to the contraction in the share prices of associates. PROSPECTS The core competencies and drivers of the Bidvest business remain firmly intact. The diverse portfolio of businesses and extensive reach allow the Group to weather challenging times. Our basic-need services and everyday essential product ranges enable the Group to support and add value to all its stakeholders. Innovation to disrupt ourselves, and the industries in which we operate, remains a core focus alongside disciplined asset management and cost control. South Africa needs real GDP growth in order to create employment and prosperity for all. This is both the public and private sectors' responsibility. Government's ability to credibly address the precarious financial position of several SOEs, initiation of development programmes and ongoing maintenance in key entities and facilities remains critical to kick-start the South African economy. Private sector needs to invest to establish and grow productive and efficient businesses and industries. Bidvest will continue to strategically invest to generate sustainable profits for the long term, while remaining cognisant of suitable timing for embarking on large scale investments. Sufficient headroom exists to continue the Group's strategy of growth in its existing markets, as well as continuing to acquire divisional bolt-on businesses, and to pursue larger, value adding opportunities locally. Internationally, we target expansion in the chosen niche areas of Services and Commercial Products. Adcock Ingram will be consolidated from 1 August 2019. The acquisition of Eqstra is expected to close by end 2019. Bidvest is well positioned to participate in pockets of activity and opportunities. Management, therefore, expects that continued growth will be achieved and shareholder value created in the current financial year. DIVIDEND DECLARATION In line with the Group dividend policy, the directors have declared a final gross cash dividend of 318 cents (254.4000 cents net of dividend withholding tax, where applicable) per ordinary share for the year ended 30 June 2019 to those members registered on the record date, being Friday, 20 September 2019. This brings the total dividend for the year to 600 cents per share (2018: 556 cents), an increase of 7.9%. The dividend has been declared from income reserves. A dividend withholding tax of 20% will be applicable to all shareholders who are not exempt. Share code: BVT ISIN: ZAE000117321 Company registration number: 1946/021180/06 Company tax reference number: 9550162714 Gross cash dividend amount per share: 318.0 Net dividend amount per share: 254.4000 Issued shares at declaration date: 339 078 662 Declaration date: Monday, 2 September 2019 Last day to trade cum dividend: Tuesday, 17 September 2019 First day to trade ex-dividend: Wednesday, 18 September 2019 Record date: Friday, 20 September 2019 Payment date: Monday, 23 September 2019 Share certificates may not be dematerialised or rematerialised between Wednesday, 18 September 2019, and Friday, 20 September 2019, both days inclusive. REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS The contents of this short-form announcement are the responsibility of the board of directors of the Group. These are the summarised results of the full announcement for the year and do not contain full or complete details of the financial results. Any investment decisions made by investors and/or shareholders should be based on consideration of the full announcement as a whole and shareholders are encouraged to read the full announcement which is available for viewing on the Company's website (www.bidvest.co.za) and https://senspdf.jse.co.za/documents/2019/jse/isse/BVT/fyresults.pdf. The full announcement is available for inspection at the registered office of Bidvest, Bidvest House, 18 Crescent Drive, Melrose Arch, Melrose, Johannesburg, 2196, South Africa and at the offices of Bidvest's sponsors, Investec Limited, 100 Grayston Drive, Sandown, Sandton, 2196, South Africa. Inspection of the full announcement is available to investors at no charge, during normal business hours from 2 September 2019. The information in this announcement has been extracted from the Audited Summarised Consolidated Financial Statements, but the short-form announcement itself has not been reviewed by the Company's auditors. The Audited Summarised Consolidated Financial Statements have been prepared under the supervision of the Chief Financial Officer, MJ Steyn, BCom CA(SA). The Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended 30 June 2019 have been audited by PricewaterhouseCoopers., who expressed an unmodified opinion. The Auditor's Report does not necessarily report on all of the information contained in this announcement. Shareholders are therefore advised that in order to obtain a full understanding of the nature of the Auditor's engagement, they should obtain a copy of the Auditor's Report, together with the accompanying financial information from the Company's registered office. For and on behalf of the board EK Diack LP Ralphs 2 September 2019 Johannesburg 