OAO Oando PLC Challenges the Securities and Exchange Commissions Ruling Oando PLC (Incorporated in Nigeria and registered as an external company in South Africa) Registration number: RC 6474 (External company registration number 2005/038824/10) Share Code on the JSE Limited: OAO Share Code on the Nigerian Stock Exchange: UNTP ISIN: NGOANDO00002 (Oando or the Company) Oando PLC Challenges the Securities and Exchange Commissions Ruling on the Outcome of the Forensic Audit into Oando PLC Our attention has been drawn to a press release published by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on Friday, May 31, 2019 Press Release on Investigation of Oando PLC (the Company). In the statement, the Commission confirms the conclusion of its investigations and that the findings from the report reveal serious infractions by the Company and as part of measures to address these violations, the Commission has directed penalties as follows: 1. Resignation of the affected Board members of Oando Plc, 2. The convening of an Extra-Ordinary General Meeting on or before July 1, 2019, to appoint new directors, 3. Payment of monetary penalties by the company and affected individuals and directors, 4. Refund of improperly disbursed remuneration by the affected Board members to the company, 5. Bar of the Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO) and the Deputy Group Chief Executive Officer (DGCEO) of Oando Plc from being directors of public companies for a period of five (5) years. Oando is of the view that these alleged infractions and penalties are unsubstantiated, ultra vires, invalid and calculated to prejudice the business of the Company. The Company has not been given the opportunity to see, review and respond to the forensic audit report and so is unable to ascertain what findings (if any) were made in relation to the alleged infractions and defend itself accordingly before the SEC. The Company reserves its rights to take all legal steps to protect its business and assets whilst remaining committed to act in the best interests of all its shareholders. For further information, please contact: Ayotola Jagun Company Secretary The Wings Office Complex 17a Ozumba Mbadiwe Avenue Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria. Tel: +234 (1) 270400, Ext 6159 ajagun@oandoplc.com Alero Balogun Head, Corporate Communications The Wings Office Complex 17a Ozumba Mbadiwe Avenue Victoria Island, Lagos, Nigeria. Tel: +234 (1) 270400, ext. 6761 albalogun@oandoplc.com For Oando PLC Ayotola Jagun Chief Compliance Officer & Company Secretary Lagos 3 June 2019 Sponsor: Sasfin Capital (a member of the Sasfin Group) Date: 03/06/2019 07:05:00