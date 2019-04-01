SPP Dealings in securities by The Spar Group Limited Employee Share Trust THE SPAR GROUP LIMITED (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) (Registration number: 1967/001572/06) JSE Code: SPP ISIN: ZAE000058517 (SPAR) DEALINGS IN SECURITIES BY THE SPAR GROUP LIMITED EMPLOYEE SHARE TRUST (SHARE TRUST) In compliance with paragraphs 3.63 to 3.74 of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, SPAR shareholders are hereby advised of the following dealings in securities: Name of entity: Share Trust Class of security: Ordinary shares Nature of transactions: Purchase of shares Transactions completed: On-market Nature of interest: Direct beneficial Clearance given in terms of paragraph Yes 3.66: Transaction 1 Date of transaction: 27 March 2019 Number of ordinary shares: 50 000 Price per ordinary share: Various different trades with the following price information: - volume weighted average price of R188.1207; - highest price of R190.00; and - lowest price of R187.47. Value of transaction: R9 406 035.00 Transaction 2 Date of transaction: 28 March 2019 Number of ordinary shares: 50 000 Price per ordinary share: Various different trades with the following price information: - volume weighted average price of R188.0248; - highest price of R189.88; and - lowest price of R187.00. Value of transaction: R9 401 240.00 Transaction 3 Date of transaction: 29 March 2019 Number of ordinary shares: 50 000 Price per ordinary share: Various different trades with the following price information: - volume weighted average price of R188.6782; - highest price of R190.61; and - lowest price of R187.00. Value of transaction: R9 433 910.00 Pinetown 1 April 2019 Sponsor One Capital Date: 01/04/2019 09:55:00 Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on, information disseminated through SENS.