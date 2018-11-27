RNI Reinet Investments S.C.A. Share Buyback Programme ? Update 27 November 2018 Reinet Investments S.C.A. (Incorporated in Luxembourg) ISIN: LU0383812293 Code: RNI COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE REINET INVESTMENTS S.C.A. SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAMME ? UPDATE 27 NOVEMBER 2018 Reinet Investments S.C.A. (the "Company") has repurchased 432 462 ordinary shares in the period 20 November 2018 to 23 November 2018. The shares were repurchased on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange at an average price of ZAR 205.90 per share (highest price: ZAR 212.46; lowest price: ZAR 196.95) for a total consideration of some ZAR 89.04 million (EUR 5.6 million), plus transaction costs. These repurchases were made as part of the share buyback programme announced on 19 November 2018. Reinet Investments Manager S.A. for and on behalf of Reinet Investments S.C.A. Website: www.reinet.com/investor-relations/share-buyback-programme.html Sponsor RAND MERCHANT BANK (a division of FirstRand Bank Limited) 27 NOVEMBER 2018 Reinet Investments S.C.A. (the 'Company') is a partnership limited by shares incorporated in the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg and having its registered office at 35, boulevard Prince Henri, L-1724 Luxembourg. It is governed by the Luxembourg law on Securitisation and in this capacity allows its shareholders to participate indirectly in the portfolio of assets held by its wholly-owned subsidiary Reinet Fund S.C.A., F.I.S. ('the Fund'), a specialised investment fund also incorporated in Luxembourg. The Company's ordinary shares are listed on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange, Euronext Amsterdam and the Johannesburg Stock Exchange, the listing on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange is a secondary listing. The Company's ordinary shares are included in the 'LuxX' index of the principal shares traded on the Luxembourg Stock Exchange. The Company and the Fund together with the Fund's subsidiaries are referred to as 'Reinet'. Reinet Investments S.C.A. R.C.S. Luxembourg B 16.576 Registered office: 35, boulevard Prince Henri, L-1724 Luxembourg, Tel. (+352) 22 42 10 Fax (+352) 22 72 53 Email: info@reinet.com website: www.reinet.com Date: 27/11/2018 08:00:00 Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on, information disseminated through SENS.