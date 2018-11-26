AEL Dealing in securities by an associate of a director ALLIED ELECTRONICS CORPORATION LIMITED (Registration number 1947/024583/06) (Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa) Share Code: AEL ISIN: ZAE000191342 (?Altron?) DEALING IN SECURITIES BY AN ASSOCIATE OF A DIRECTOR In compliance with the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, the following information is disclosed: Director : Mr AC Ball Title : Non-Executive Director Director : Mr S Sithole Title : Non-Executive Director Company : Allied Electronics Corporation Limited Name of Associate : Value Capital Partners (Pty) Ltd* Date of transaction : 20 November 2018 Number of securities : 750 000 Nature of transaction : On-market purchase of securities Class of securities : Altron A ordinary shares Share price : R19.15 Value of transaction : R14 362 500 Nature of interest : Indirect Beneficial Clearance to deal obtained : Yes * Mr AC Ball and Mr S Sithole have an indirect beneficial interest in Value Capital Partners (Pty) Ltd (?VCP?), which is the advisor to Peregrine Fund Platform (Pty) Ltd, the registered investment manager for various funds advised by VCP. Johannesburg 26 November 2018 Sponsor Investec Bank Limited Date: 26/11/2018 07:15:00 Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on, information disseminated through SENS.