Standard Bank scores top prize for supporting school sports
The bank was named Brand/Sponsor of the Year at the prestigious 2024 Sports Industry Awards
Standard Bank, Africa’s largest lender by assets, has been recognised as the Brand/Sponsor of the Year at the prestigious 2024 Sports Industry Awards.
The bank was lauded for its enormous contribution to school sports sponsorship, cementing its commitment to fostering sporting excellence, youth development and community engagement through the Standard Bank Schools Sports Sponsorship — a programme that has flourished over the past decade.
This as Big Blue (as the bank is known in high finance due to the sheer size of its balance sheet) ramps up its dedication to providing platforms for youth development, promoting values of teamwork, leadership and resilience, echoing the same ethos it has in nurturing the growth of businesses and communities across Africa.
“Since its inception, the sponsorship has grown exponentially, and 2024 was no exception. This year the programme supported 17 festivals across nine sporting codes, engaged with 11,515 players from over 386 schools, and reached an impressive audience of 160,000 spectators,” said the company.
“Our initiatives included 24 activation days complemented by exclusive hospitality experiences for clients and parents, solidifying our position as a leader in impactful sponsorships.”
The Sports Industry Awards, now in their 13th year, celebrate innovation, creativity and impact within the sports sector. Competing alongside some of the most recognised brands in sports sponsorship, the win underscores Standard Bank’s leadership in meaningful sponsorships.
“Standard Bank is proud to be more than a bank. This is why we get involved in initiatives that support the arts, sport and community upliftment,” said the company.
The bank said its sponsorship of school sports embodied its dedication to empowering young people through sports and education.
“Our sponsorship is a strategic platform for client engagement and community impact. From exclusive private banking hospitality to showcasing our financial products through edutainment and financial literacy centred activations, digital displays, newsletters and school apps, our involvement opens doors for year-round commercial opportunities. On-site bankers are available at events to connect with our clients, ensuring that we remain at the forefront of their financial journey.”
The win at the Sports Industry Awards came as Standard Bank’s sponsorship of the South African Schools Interprovincial Water Polo Tournament was underway in East London, Eastern Cape.
The event, hosted by Buffalo City Schools Water Polo, brought together 67 schools, 1,578 athletes and 121 teams from nine provinces, making it the largest schools’ water polo tournament in the world.
“During the festivals activated as part of the Schools Sports Sponsorship programme in 2024, we achieved transactions exceeding R13m in revenue on Standard Bank payment devices,” said the company.
“Our Standard Bank MyMo Account, which is one of our hero products for the youth, has been voted Product of the Year in the Youth Banking category [at the 2024 Product of the Year awards]. As a result of the Schools Sports Sponsorship programme, we have an opportunity to go back and entrench financial literacy concepts among students so that we don’t just support the development of athletic ability but their financial education too.”
This article was sponsored by Standard Bank.