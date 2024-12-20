Standard Bank scores top prize for supporting school sports

Standard Bank, Africa’s largest lender by assets, has been recognised as the Brand/Sponsor of the Year at the prestigious 2024 Sports Industry Awards.

The bank was lauded for its enormous contribution to school sports sponsorship, cementing its commitment to fostering sporting excellence, youth development and community engagement through the Standard Bank Schools Sports Sponsorship — a programme that has flourished over the past decade.

This as Big Blue (as the bank is known in high finance due to the sheer size of its balance sheet) ramps up its dedication to providing platforms for youth development, promoting values of teamwork, leadership and resilience, echoing the same ethos it has in nurturing the growth of businesses and communities across Africa.

“Since its inception, the sponsorship has grown exponentially, and 2024 was no exception. This year the programme supported 17 festivals across nine sporting codes, engaged with 11,515 players from over 386 schools, and reached an impressive audience of 160,000 spectators,” said the company.

“Our initiatives included 24 activation days complemented by exclusive hospitality experiences for clients and parents, solidifying our position as a leader in impactful sponsorships.”

The Sports Industry Awards, now in their 13th year, celebrate innovation, creativity and impact within the sports sector. Competing alongside some of the most recognised brands in sports sponsorship, the win underscores Standard Bank’s leadership in meaningful sponsorships.