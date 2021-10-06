Huawei Watch 3 series now available in SA

Huawei Watch 3 and Huawei Watch 3 Pro, now available in SA, are two stunning smartwatches set to bring consumers convenient and smart life experiences underpinned by enhanced interaction, independent connectivity and an all-scenario interconnectivity.

The Huawei Watch 3 and 3 Pro offer premium design and an eSim support to keep you connected to the world around you right from your wrist, and come loaded with long-lasting battery life, all-day health management, extensive fitness tracking, Super Device experience in addition to new features such as kin temperature detection, handwashing detection and fall detection.

The Huawei Watch 3 comes in Active and the Huawei Watch 3 Pro comes in Classic Edition, and are available in SA. On shelf now, the Huawei Watch 3 retails from R7,299 and Huawei Watch 3 Pro from R7,999 at the Huawei online store. (Terms and conditions apply)

Smartphone-like experience with eSIM + long battery life

The Huawei Watch 3 and 3 Pro supports a standalone communication system. You can stay connected even when you are out for outdoor activities or in times when you find it inconvenient to carry your phone. By activating the eSIM service on your smartphone, you can have the same phone number on your Huawei Watch 3, enjoying the same data and voice tariff plans as on your smartphones.

The Huawei Watch 3 and 3 Pro also supports MeeTime. If you happen to be at home and there is a smart screen, you can transfer the MeeTime call to the smart screen through the smartwatch, making the call experience more convenient. After eSIM is activated, you can make and receive MeeTime audio calls without you smartphone in hand.

Huawei Watch 3 Series feature ultra-long battery life, supporting up to five-day battery life in smart mode and provides up to 21 days in ultra-long battery life mode. Longer battery life ensures users can wear it all day, use it continuously, even during sleep.