Where to livestream Premier League games in SA

There’s a London derby to kick things off as Fulham hosts Arsenal; Liverpool begins their defence of the title against the returning Leeds; Spurs face the Toffees on Sunday; and the Seagulls tackle the Blues the following day. All the English Premier League action is available to livestream at www.showmax.com or via the Showmax app.

What is Showmax Pro?

Showmax Pro bundles all the good stuff you’ve come to expect on Showmax with music channels, news and live sport streaming from SuperSport. In SA, this includes all the Premier League, Uefa Nations, La Liga, Serie A and PSL games, as well as a wide range of live sports events including athletics, professional boxing and the world’s biggest marathons. Showmax Pro subscriptions start at R225 a month.

How to get Showmax Pro

Existing Showmax subscribers:

Sign in at www.showmax.com or open your Showmax app. From the main profile, go to My Account > Manage Subscription. Select Showmax Pro (either mobile or standard). Start watching live sport .

New Showmax subscribers:

Sign up at www.showmax.com or download the Showmax app for phone, tablet or smart TV. Choose Showmax Pro to access live sports, live news and music channels. Start watching.

If you already have the Showmax app, remember to update it to the latest version before the big weekend. That way, when game time arrives, all you have to do is press “Play”.

Worried about data?

If you don’t have access to WiFi, stream Showmax with data bundles from Telkom, Vodacom or MTN. To use save data, go into Settings > Preferences in the app and choose the lowest bandwidth capping option so you use less data when you stream. The minimum setting uses just 100MB an hour.

This article was paid for by Showmax Pro.