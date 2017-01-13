TouchBasePro
Email Marketing Company
Directors:
Greg Phillips
What we do
TouchBasePro is South Africa’s leading email and SMS marketing company. Founded 14 years ago, TouchBasePro has the sole aim to help businesses and individuals keep in touch.
The value that we provide to our customers
TouchBasePro is designed to be simple and easy to use. In fact, you should be able to create beautiful email marketing campaigns all by yourself with our dynamic, drag-and-drop editor. But if you need a bit of help here and there, we have a team of experts ready to help.
Anyone can try out TouchBasePro, it's free to create an account. When you’re ready to send to large email lists, you can choose one of our flexible and affordable pricing packages.
We built TouchBasePro to allow you to send many different types of email. For example, you can:
Send Newsletters
Send welcome emails
Send email invites
Send promotional Emails
Send survey emails
Send product announcement emails
For the IT pros, we have a set of APIs that allow you to change and mold the system to your liking.