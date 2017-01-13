The Zinto Marketing Group

Contact Tel:
0115531000

Email:
michelle@zinto.co.za

Facebook
Twitter

Directors:
Logan Gengan

What we do

We offer unique, tailor made solutions for all brand campaign and eventing needs. Through our various in-house service delivery solutions we are able to achieve great campaign successes. What makes this possible you ask? Well it’s our work, our infrastructure and our people:

Our work is excellent as we continuously strive to provide clients and brands with the premium service they deserve. Our teams are well trained so that our campaign execution is perfect to ensure the brands market success. We are also able to put a campaign together in record time as we own all of our own infrastructure.

Our infrastructure is unmatched and includes a plethora of promobiles and activation platforms, gig rigs (7,8, 32 & 49 tonners), sound, stage, screening and lighting as well as our own in-house sound and video production studios. All vehicles and activation platforms are fully brandable and can be designed to your exact brand or event needs.

Our people are the brilliant minds that bring a campaign or event from thought to concept to life. Our strategy team is second to none, while our operations team can turn around at the drop of a hat, and let’s not even get started on our roadshow artists, those guys are simply on fleek all year round.

Address: 21 2 Avenue Linbro Park, Sandton, 2090

Need the best business news in SA? Register to try BL Premium at no cost until early 2017 – with content from Business Day, Financial Mail, Rand Daily Mail, Business Times, Financial Times and more.

Most read

1.
Join the Redzone
Pages
2.
About the Redzone
Pages
3.
ABSA
Pages
4.
M&C Saatchi Abel
Pages
5.
Adcheck
Pages

Investors Monthly is a magazine published by Times Media, Media Division included in the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of the month.