Turning a Service into a Brand

The South African National Blood Service (SANBS) is an independent non-profit organization, and one of the leaders in the discipline of blood transfusion. The challenge the company is facing is how to build a greater level of brand affinity and turn itself into an organisation which generates advocacy of its cause across all South Africans.

SANBS operates in eight out of nine provinces in South Africa (with the exception of The Western Cape which is serviced by the Western Province Blood Transfusion Service). It also provides crucial support to countries in the SADC region.

SANBS supplies over one million blood products annually and is rated among the top blood services in the world. This pedigree comes as a result of world-class testing and collection protocols which ensure that the blood which is transfused is always of top quality.