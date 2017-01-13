The main objective for Racing. It’s A Rush is to bring the ‘Sport of Kings’ back to the forefront of the lifestyle and entertainment industries. The goal is to reinvigorate the sport and bring back the glamour, thrill and excitement of horseracing.

The brand is fresh, inspired and exciting and is discovering, attracting and engaging with a new generation of horseracing enthusiasts. The idea is that the younger generation is exposed to a number of facets - the rush of racing, the fashion and the fun that comes with a day at the races.