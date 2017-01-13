HDI Youth Marketeers
Africa’s Leading Youth and Family Marketing Specialists
Directors:
Catherine Bothma
Who are we?
HDI Youth Marketeers is Africa’s leading youth market specialist agency with an over 19-year track record of putting youth first, and simultaneously creating business advantage and building brand preference and loyalty.
Youth, for us, includes tots, kids, teens and young adults. There are over 25-million young people in South Africa, with an annual spend of over R121-billion. Further up in Africa, there are over 100-million youth in Nigeria and over 27-million in Kenya.
Since 1996 we have developed specialist ways of connecting with this market in the schools, streets, malls, community centers and digital playgrounds of urban and rural South Africa. And, since 2009, we have been doing the same thing in East and West Africa. In late-2013, HDI became part of the global marketing and advertising group, TBWA\.
With 19 years of experience under our belt, HDI Youth Marketeers passionately helps brands make meaningful measureable and magical differences in the lives and fortunes of youth aged 24 and below, and their families. HDI connect brands to kids, teens and young adults for the mutual benefit of both.
Our Business units
We run campaigns, but mostly we build platforms that give more to both youth and brands in the short-, medium- and long-term. We often co-fund or co-own a platform with a brand/s to take it to heights that create a return for both.
We offer a full range of services in the insight and execution spaces:
Events & experiential: Memorable for life
The HDI Events and Experiential team delights three to 25 year olds with the hottest events and event platforms. From beach tours, to mind-blowing mall activations, large-scale expos, campus gigs and thought-leadership seminars, our mantra is to create experiences that are memorable for life. We also have expertise in brand character development and management, and own the umbrella license for the lovable Cartoon Network and Warner character costumes among others.
Education & content: Touching the hearts and minds of our learners, educators and teachers
This unit helps create content and activations that engage SA youth across the board. With access to over 6,000 schools and tertiary institutions across the entire geographic and socio-economic spectrum, and thousands of strong day-to-day relationships with educators and stakeholders, our brand-funded programmes alone benefit over 3,5-million learners annually.
Communication & Collateral: In touch and on track
Our strategic think tank aims to bridge the gap between insight, creativity and action. Our in-house creative studio, PR unit and production capability offers services like idea generation, communication strategy, ideation workshops, content packaging, character development, design, advertising and other (digital and physical) communication collateral
Shopper marketing: Making magic in the aisles
HDI started weaving retail magic in 2009. We orchestrate unique store activations that are family entertainment-based. The result is that younger shoppers are much happier; while moms and dads get to shop less burdened, increasing the duration of shop and size of basket.
Insight & research: Forever curious
HDI Youth Marketeers has long and deep experience in the youth research space from ages three to students in their mid-20s, as well as first time job’ers and parents, offering both quantitative and qualitative youth-fueled research insights.
Started by HDI in 2004, the Sunday Times Generation Next study is now the leading annual youth brand preference and consumer behavior survey, polling over 5,500 youths aged 8-23 across South Africa. In 2013, the Nigerian GenNext counter-part was launched by HDI’s Lagos office.
SA’s youth see things a little differently, so last year, we launched a new YouTube channel called YouthTube – a content platform that features youth-centric videos from cute kid observations to brooding teen insights. So take a look at their views, boos, chirps and cheers!