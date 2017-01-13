Who are we?

HDI Youth Marketeers is Africa’s leading youth market specialist agency with an over 19-year track record of putting youth first, and simultaneously creating business advantage and building brand preference and loyalty.

Youth, for us, includes tots, kids, teens and young adults. There are over 25-million young people in South Africa, with an annual spend of over R121-billion. Further up in Africa, there are over 100-million youth in Nigeria and over 27-million in Kenya.

Since 1996 we have developed specialist ways of connecting with this market in the schools, streets, malls, community centers and digital playgrounds of urban and rural South Africa. And, since 2009, we have been doing the same thing in East and West Africa. In late-2013, HDI became part of the global marketing and advertising group, TBWA\.

With 19 years of experience under our belt, HDI Youth Marketeers passionately helps brands make meaningful measureable and magical differences in the lives and fortunes of youth aged 24 and below, and their families. HDI connect brands to kids, teens and young adults for the mutual benefit of both.