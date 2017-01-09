M&C Saatchi Abel
Full Service Agency
Directors:
Mike Abel, Gordon Ray, Jacques Burger, Jason Harrison, Robert Grace, Diana Springer, Bridget Johnson
Since opening in February 2010, the agency has attracted both local and international Clients, developing highly impactful solutions in South Africa and across the African continent. The agency is part of the entrepreneurial global network M&C Saatchi, founded by brothers Maurice and Charles Saatchi in 1995 after they walked out of their previous agency that they built. Today the M&C Saatchi network has 25 offices across 22 countries.
BST
"Brutal simplicity of thought. It's at the heart of everything we do. From strategy, to creative thinking, to our work. From how we are structured to the systems we use. It runs through the culture of every single M&C Saatchi office, all around the world.
M&C Saatchi is a strategic communications agency. We start with a business and its challenges. Then we work together to identify where it wants to be, who it wants to speak to, and what kind of conversation it wants to have. Then we make sure that our communication decisions are accountable, measurable and impactful.
When Maurice and Charles Saatchi started this agency, it was of the belief that 'nothing is impossible'. A conviction that individuals working together towards a common goal can make what seems highly improbable, happen. It's hardly surprising then, that iconic glasses of Lord Maurice Saatchi represent the vision our agency built upon. Every day the most famous living man in advertising takes his seat in the London agency, and does just that, the impossible."
Highly Impactful Solutions
“We adopted a radically different business model from the get-go. We had a single minded business focus: to grow our clients’ top-line and market share measurably through a federation of entrepreneurs, delivering brilliant and imaginative work, irrespective of channel,” explains founding partner and CE Mike Abel. “With the leadership team – whose skills include digital, mobile, CRM, activation, connection, social, strategy, design, communication in Africa and shopper marketing – we have built an integrated communications consultancy that also happens to produce some big idea ad campaigns. In so doing, we have solved strategic business issues for clients in areas ranging from distribution to pricing.”
Entrepreneurial Global Networks
M&C Saatchi Abel is already regarded as one of the most influential agency in the M&C Saatchi worldwide network – the largest independent agency network in the world with 22 offices in 18 countries.
Financial Mail – Adfocus Agency Of The Year
“Our focus, underpinned by our principle of brutal simplicity of thought, led directly to being awarded Financial Mail Adfocus Agency of the Year in 2015 and to achieve a Top five creative ranking.” “This relentless focus has been instrumental in significant new business wins and producing outstanding creative work across a broad spectrum of blue-chip clients.”
Key Clients
The agency continues to produce outstanding creative work across their broad base of clients, including Nando’s, takealot.com, MWEB, Nedbank, Red Cross Children’s Hospital, Simba’s Ghost Pops and Heineken. So successful has their contribution to the Heineken brand been that the agency was recognised as one of the top Heineken agencies globally, with its work showcased as best practice at the annual global Heineken Open Your World Live marketing conference.
Group: Creative Spark / Dalmatian
Key strategic acquisitions of Creative Spark one of SA’s leading digital agencies and Dalmatian a future-focused, truly integrated, agile advertising agency were secured in the past 12 months.