M&C Saatchi Abel

Since opening in February 2010, the agency has attracted both local and international Clients, developing highly impactful solutions in South Africa and across the African continent. The agency is part of the entrepreneurial global network M&C Saatchi, founded by brothers Maurice and Charles Saatchi in 1995 after they walked out of their previous agency that they built. Today the M&C Saatchi network has 25 offices across 22 countries.

BST

"Brutal simplicity of thought. It's at the heart of everything we do. From strategy, to creative thinking, to our work. From how we are structured to the systems we use. It runs through the culture of every single M&C Saatchi office, all around the world.

M&C Saatchi is a strategic communications agency. We start with a business and its challenges. Then we work together to identify where it wants to be, who it wants to speak to, and what kind of conversation it wants to have. Then we make sure that our communication decisions are accountable, measurable and impactful.

When Maurice and Charles Saatchi started this agency, it was of the belief that 'nothing is impossible'. A conviction that individuals working together towards a common goal can make what seems highly improbable, happen. It's hardly surprising then, that iconic glasses of Lord Maurice Saatchi represent the vision our agency built upon. Every day the most famous living man in advertising takes his seat in the London agency, and does just that, the impossible."