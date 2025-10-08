Reframing marketing effectiveness

Marketers today are under immense pressure to prove return on investment, leading many to fixate on short-term metrics like clicks and conversions. While these numbers provide immediate satisfaction, this narrow focus creates a dangerous trap: brands that only generate sales when campaigns are active.
This pay-to-play cycle forces marketers to repeatedly pay for the same conversion, creating an expensive and unsustainable business model. Instead, it’s important to build brands that foster natural, organic demand. Strong brand equity acts as a multiplier, making every future conversion effort work harder and creating long-term assets that deliver returns well beyond any single campaign.
Traditional performance metrics alone are no longer sufficient. While digital platforms now offer sophisticated tracking of conversion behaviours and consumer journeys, these represent just one piece of the puzzle.
Effective measurement requires what I call a triangle approach: three distinct but interconnected points. First come your conversion ratios and media metrics — the performance indicators we all know. Second, brand health follows — how your brand performs in the market, whether people know, trust, and would consider you over competitors. Third is campaign effectiveness — did the creative communicate clearly and compellingly?
When you triangulate across media performance, brand health and campaign effectiveness, you get a complete picture that balances immediate results with long-term brand building.
Campaign reporting typically focuses on funnel extremes: awareness and reach at the top, sales and conversions at the bottom. This misses the crucial middle — the path to conversion, where consideration, preference and first-choice intent live.
Without tracking these indicators, you miss where customer journeys break down. Equally critical is brand resonance: the emotional connections and associations that build consistency across campaigns. This middle layer is where long-term equity develops and where you see whether your brand is embedding memory hooks rather than capturing momentary attention.
Consumer research completes the triangle by providing the context that media analytics can’t. Brand health tracking should be anchored in robust, unbiased consumer research, not just platform data. It reveals whether your brand resonates, builds trust and gains consideration over time.
For marketers with shrinking budgets, the theory is clear: long-term brand building delivers more profit than short-term sales activation alone
Creative effectiveness measurement tests whether campaigns do their job — are they clear, motivating and emotionally compelling? Pre-testing allows optimisation before launch; post-testing provides learnings for future campaigns.
The value isn’t in just collecting another data set, it’s stitching the whole story together objectively and actionably to ensure that brands can act with confidence.
Here’s a concrete example: performance metrics tell you reach, clicks and conversions, but they can’t reveal whether your message was understood or where confusion created friction.
When we test campaigns with consumers using frameworks examining credibility, cut through, clarity, differentiation and emotional pull, the real insights emerge. A response of: “I didn’t understand what this was about” explains conversion failures far better than click-through analysis.
Performance data tells you what happened, while qualitative insights reveal why — whether people understood the message, whether it resonated with their values, or whether execution created unexpected friction.
With rising consumer scepticism and fragmented audiences, emotional connection isn’t just about relevance, it’s about breaking through the noise. Consumers face constant message bombardment, during which purely functional messaging gets lost.
Emotional messages that feel human, real and relatable engage people beyond traditional advertising scepticism. But emotional pull alone isn’t enough. Trust sustains relationships after first impressions. Brands that consistently deliver on promises and align with consumer values create loyalty that survives price competition and market turbulence.
For marketers with shrinking budgets, the theory is clear: long-term brand building delivers more profit than short-term sales activation alone: training audiences to buy only during promotions creates pay-to-play dependency. Investing in brand equity means people choose you for value and trust, not discounts.
With constrained budgets, focus strategically. Do fewer things better. Maintain brand story consistency so each campaign builds on the last. Ensure creative adapts across channels to maximise every rand.
Always-on brand health tracking underpins everything. This continuous data stream shows competitive performance, contextualises campaign impact and enables year-over-year optimisation. That’s how you convince budget holders: you’re building a compounding asset, not just spending money.
Short-term metrics remain necessary for accountability, but long-term brand health creates sustainable competitive advantage and future-proofs growth. The brands that master this balance, delivering immediate results while building enduring equity, will thrive while others remain trapped in expensive conversion cycles.
The measurement tools exist. The frameworks are proven. The question is whether marketers have the discipline to balance short-term pressure with long-term thinking. Those who do will find themselves not just measuring effectiveness differently but achieving it at unprecedented levels.
Caitlin Bauristhene is managing partner at KLA.
The big take-out: Short-term metrics remain necessary for accountability, but long-term brand health creates sustainable competitive advantage and future-proofs growth.
Reframing marketing effectiveness
Campaign reporting tends to disregard what comes between the two extremes of awareness and reach on the one hand and sales and conversions on the other
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.