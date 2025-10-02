From being in the news to becoming the news

In South Africa’s crowded B2B technology market the fight for visibility is intense. For years, public relations was a game of volume, measured in column inches and the sheer number of media mentions you could grind out. That playbook is outdated, though. Today's most effective tech PR strategies are not about getting your organisation's name into the news, but rather about cultivating such deep authority that your organisation becomes the story.
Brand authority is the ultimate competitive differentiator. It's what determines whether a journalist seeks your commentary on a breaking story or a potential customer views you as an essential adviser instead of just another vendor. You simply can’t get this kind of influence from product announcements or marketing slogans; it’s earned through consistent, high-value thought leadership.
But this requires a move beyond generic commentary towards offering a distinct, evidence-based point of view. Whether it is dissecting the nuances of cybersecurity threats in a local context or providing actionable guidance on digital transformation, authentic thought leadership solves problems for your audience, establishing your brand as an indispensable resource.
While thought leadership is the objective, high-impact content is the engine that drives it. To be blunt: you can’t just populate a blog for SEO purposes and imagine that will help. It’s about creating strategic assets designed to build influence and deliver tangible value. This includes educational pieces that demystify complex technical topics for C-suite decision-makers; data-driven analysis that uncovers emerging industry trends, creating original narratives that media outlets are eager to feature; and provocative op-eds that challenge conventional thinking and actively shape industry discourse.
Every piece of content should serve as a pillar of your authority, carefully crafted to provide value to your target audience without overt self-promotion.
Adopting an authority-first model means the metrics for success need to evolve too. Rather than simply counting press clippings, the focus shifts to measuring genuine media influence — the kind of coverage that shapes market perception and drives commercial action.
Key indicators of real-world effect now include strategic message alignment, for example whether your core strategic message is being accurately reflected in media coverage; whether you are leading the conversation in your specific sector relative to competitors; the extent to which journalists and conference organisers are proactively seeking your expertise; and whether your coverage is generating high-authority backlinks that drive meaningful web traffic and bolster SEO rankings.
Ultimately, a modern tech PR strategy is a highly integrated discipline. It is built on the understanding that media impact is a direct result of brand authority, which itself is built upon a foundation of intelligent content. When these elements work in harmony, you stop chasing the news cycle and begin to set its agenda.
From being in the news to becoming the news
Ronelle Bester is the account director and founder at Red Ribbon Communications.
