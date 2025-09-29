How to outthink your category: Unlocking innovation through outside inspiration

In today’s fiercely competitive landscape, companies seek ways to stand out — yet paradoxically often look and behave alike. Viewing the world solely through a category lens traps companies in a cycle of competing to be better than each other rather than better for consumers. Looking outside your category can help break path dependence and unlock new growth opportunities.
The trap of incremental thinking
Henry Ford is often quoted as saying: “If I had asked people what they wanted, they would have said a faster horse.” Whether he said it or not, the point holds: innovation in many businesses is incremental, focused on one‑upmanship rather than breakthrough change.
This is true across many categories. Fast-moving consumer goods companies launch countless product variants weekly. Telecoms providers put out packages with marginal differences in gigabytes or minutes. Banks fight over rand differences across different accounts. Streaming platforms equate quantity (more) of content with quality (better). Such incrementalism rarely delivers the kind of industry‑shaking breakthroughs that drive exponential growth. Knowingly or unknowingly, entire categories become stuck in the cycle of trying to make faster horses.
A key reason for this is that leaders look to peers rather than consumers for cues on what to change. One company tries something new, others copy it and soon the whole industry follows suit. Remember the introduction of the vertical bank card? That’s now become commonplace. Benchmarking innovation against competitors, not consumer needs, narrows thinking.
The concept of path dependence, developed by Sydow, Schreyögg and Koch, explains this dynamic, where an innovation starts as “good practice”, becomes “proven practice”, then “corporately preferred”, and eventually entrenched as “locked‑in behaviour” in a category. Once drilled in for long enough, at its most extreme, path dependence will manifest in phrases such as “That’s the way we do things here”.
How path dependence develops
Take short-term insurance in the past: consumers once insured portable and household items only under broader umbrella policies. Even when new entrants emerged, they conformed to this model until fintech players started driving the idea of single-item insurance and shifting the category. Predictably, the others followed. Rewards, cash back for not claiming and premium-matching are other mechanics that brought differentiation but have now become base expectations. The list goes on across different categories.
Breaking out of category paradigms
The trick is to use a range of tools to help marketing teams get unstuck. The first step is removing category blinkers. As long as you view the world solely through the lens of your category, your perspective will remain limited to bank accounts, data bundles or insurance policies. As GK Chesterton said: “The traveller sees what he sees. The tourist sees what he has come to see.” One of our most effective tools for breaking path dependence is outlooking safaris, which are designed immerse teams in new environments and experiences. For example, we could send a beer client to a cannabis store or an immersive retail chocolate experience, a bank client to a music concert or premium fashion event, and a telecoms client to a food market or perfumery — the combinations are endless. Teams receive guidance on where to go, what to observe, and how to record insights in preparation for engaging “show and tell” sessions. Breakthrough innovation often comes from “stealing with pride” — exploring different and sometimes unrelated contexts to spark fresh ideas.
Outlooking safaris are inspired by an approach known as cross-domain analogical reasoning, which involves finding insights, structures or processes in other industries and reimagining them in your own. Biomimicry is perhaps the most elegant application of this thinking, the art of learning from nature to solve human problems: the Shinkansen bullet train, shaped by the kingfisher’s beak, reduced noise and increased speed; spider silk inspired stronger glass; and Velcro came from the simple observation of burdock burrs clinging to clothes.
Breaking through with tangible solutions
Outlooking safaris break down category assumptions and fuel fresh thinking. They encourage observing, questioning and borrowing from unexpected places to reframe problems and design standout solutions. We use three approaches to achieve this: cross-industry mirroring involves applying lessons from one industry to another; cross-domain repurposing involves applying infrastructure from one domain to another; and cross-cultural embedding involves applying societal philosophies to business.
Leaders often succumb to path dependence, delivering incremental “me too” solutions under the pressure of targets or driving new news, without asking if that solution is truly better for clients. Breaking free from these patterns and reimagining the possibilities of your category are critical. Exploring beyond category parameters isn’t just about inspiration — it’s about transforming those insights into actionable, implementable ideas. So, before your next innovation process, ask: Are you truly delivering value, or just making a faster horse?
Tumisang Matubatuba is the strategy director at Delta Victor Bravo (representing eatbigfish in Africa).
The big take-out: Leaders often succumb to path dependence, delivering incremental “me too” solutions under the pressure of targets or driving new news, without asking if that solution is truly better forclients.
