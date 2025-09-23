Marketers and consumers see media differently, according to new report

Kantar’s latest Media Reactions report reveals a significant gap between what marketers and consumers prefer in ad platforms. While marketers are flocking to established giants like YouTube, Instagram and Google, consumers are showing a strong preference for a different set of brands, with Amazon’s family of platforms leading the charge. This disconnect highlights a need for marketers to realign their strategies with consumer sentiment to maximise campaign impact and brand growth.
One of the most significant findings of the report is that no single brand appears in the top five for both marketers and consumers. This divergence is a key theme throughout the study. Consumers’ top five brands are Amazon, Snapchat, TikTok, Twitch and Prime Video. The top five brands for marketers are YouTube, Instagram, Google, Netflix and Spotify. This latter list has remained unchanged from the previous year, suggesting that marketers rely on familiar, safe and brand-safe platforms.
Gonca Bubani, Kantar's global director of media, says that while brands need to fight for people’s attention, marketers are not always reflecting consumers’ ad preferences. This is a costly oversight, with Kantar’s research showing that campaigns are seven times more impactful among receptive audiences.
The Amazon ecosystem is a powerful force in consumer preference. Amazon’s ads are seen as highly relevant and useful, while Twitch and Prime Video offer diverse experiences that resonate with specific audiences. Twitch’s ads in particular are trusted more than any other platform, dispelling the myth that gaming audiences are niche.
In contrast, X continues its decline in the eyes of marketers. For the third year in a row, it ranked last for brand trust. A significant number of marketers (a net 29%) plan to decrease their spend on the platform, with almost one in eight intending to pull their investment entirely. This is a direct result of the platform’s failure to make progress on content moderation, creating brand safety concerns for advertisers. Interestingly, this reduction in ad load has led to an increase in consumer preference for ads on the platform, highlighting the negative impact of oversaturation.
While Amazon appeals to all generations, other platforms have specific generational strongholds
The report also shows where marketers are planning to allocate their budgets in the coming year. A total of 61% of marketers plan to increase their spend on creators and influencers, coinciding with a predicted rise in social commerce investment. This shift requires a new approach, as marketers must cede control and allow for creative flexibility within a brand’s guidelines to foster authentic partnerships.
While linear TV ad spend is decreasing, marketers are reallocating those budgets to TV streaming and online video, with a net 54% planning an increase. This reflects the industry’s move towards a holistic “total video” approach, where major TV brands provide integrated ad placements across both broadcast and streaming.
For the first time, more than half of consumers (57%) are generally receptive to advertising, a significant jump from 47% last year. This trend, driven by marketers’ improved execution and the normalisation of digital formats, is good news for the industry.
Media preferences are not monolithic, says the report, varying across generations and cultures, demanding a tailored approach from marketers.
While Amazon appeals to all generations, other platforms have specific generational strongholds. TikTok, often seen as a Gen Z platform, is surprisingly the preferred ad environment for boomers and a top contender for Gen X. Conversely, Gen Z shows a strong preference for ads on Facebook.
Humour remains the No 1 element for increasing ad receptivity, especially among older generations. However, its overall importance has decreased since 2016. For younger generations, particularly Gen Z, good music in an ad is a major driver of receptivity. This highlights the importance of integrating ads into the cultural fabric of a platform, like TikTok’s music-driven short-form content.
The report touches on the growing influence of generative AI. While both marketers and consumers are generally positive about its possibilities, a significant gap exists in their attitudes towards its use in advertising. Marketers are far more open to AI-generated ads, with only 29% bothered by them, compared with 41% of consumers. This is likely because marketers see the behind-the-scenes efficiency benefits of AI in creation and scaling, while consumers are more concerned with the authenticity and potential for “fake” ads.
In a rapidly changing media landscape, the ability to understand and adapt to consumer preferences is paramount. Kantar says marketers need to move beyond their own biases and embrace the platforms and creative approaches that truly resonate with their target audiences. Once this disconnect has been bridged, brands will be able to build stronger mental perceptions, increase market share and ensure sustainable growth.
The big take-out: Marketers need to move beyond their own biases and embrace the platforms and creative approaches that truly resonate with their target audiences, says a new Kantar report.
Marketers and consumers see media differently, according to new report
As brands fight for people’s attention, marketers are not always reflecting consumers’ ad preferences
Kantar’s latest Media Reactions report reveals a significant gap between what marketers and consumers prefer in ad platforms. While marketers are flocking to established giants like YouTube, Instagram and Google, consumers are showing a strong preference for a different set of brands, with Amazon’s family of platforms leading the charge. This disconnect highlights a need for marketers to realign their strategies with consumer sentiment to maximise campaign impact and brand growth.
One of the most significant findings of the report is that no single brand appears in the top five for both marketers and consumers. This divergence is a key theme throughout the study. Consumers’ top five brands are Amazon, Snapchat, TikTok, Twitch and Prime Video. The top five brands for marketers are YouTube, Instagram, Google, Netflix and Spotify. This latter list has remained unchanged from the previous year, suggesting that marketers rely on familiar, safe and brand-safe platforms.
Gonca Bubani, Kantar's global director of media, says that while brands need to fight for people’s attention, marketers are not always reflecting consumers’ ad preferences. This is a costly oversight, with Kantar’s research showing that campaigns are seven times more impactful among receptive audiences.
The Amazon ecosystem is a powerful force in consumer preference. Amazon’s ads are seen as highly relevant and useful, while Twitch and Prime Video offer diverse experiences that resonate with specific audiences. Twitch’s ads in particular are trusted more than any other platform, dispelling the myth that gaming audiences are niche.
In contrast, X continues its decline in the eyes of marketers. For the third year in a row, it ranked last for brand trust. A significant number of marketers (a net 29%) plan to decrease their spend on the platform, with almost one in eight intending to pull their investment entirely. This is a direct result of the platform’s failure to make progress on content moderation, creating brand safety concerns for advertisers. Interestingly, this reduction in ad load has led to an increase in consumer preference for ads on the platform, highlighting the negative impact of oversaturation.
The report also shows where marketers are planning to allocate their budgets in the coming year. A total of 61% of marketers plan to increase their spend on creators and influencers, coinciding with a predicted rise in social commerce investment. This shift requires a new approach, as marketers must cede control and allow for creative flexibility within a brand’s guidelines to foster authentic partnerships.
While linear TV ad spend is decreasing, marketers are reallocating those budgets to TV streaming and online video, with a net 54% planning an increase. This reflects the industry’s move towards a holistic “total video” approach, where major TV brands provide integrated ad placements across both broadcast and streaming.
For the first time, more than half of consumers (57%) are generally receptive to advertising, a significant jump from 47% last year. This trend, driven by marketers’ improved execution and the normalisation of digital formats, is good news for the industry.
Media preferences are not monolithic, says the report, varying across generations and cultures, demanding a tailored approach from marketers.
While Amazon appeals to all generations, other platforms have specific generational strongholds. TikTok, often seen as a Gen Z platform, is surprisingly the preferred ad environment for boomers and a top contender for Gen X. Conversely, Gen Z shows a strong preference for ads on Facebook.
Humour remains the No 1 element for increasing ad receptivity, especially among older generations. However, its overall importance has decreased since 2016. For younger generations, particularly Gen Z, good music in an ad is a major driver of receptivity. This highlights the importance of integrating ads into the cultural fabric of a platform, like TikTok’s music-driven short-form content.
The report touches on the growing influence of generative AI. While both marketers and consumers are generally positive about its possibilities, a significant gap exists in their attitudes towards its use in advertising. Marketers are far more open to AI-generated ads, with only 29% bothered by them, compared with 41% of consumers. This is likely because marketers see the behind-the-scenes efficiency benefits of AI in creation and scaling, while consumers are more concerned with the authenticity and potential for “fake” ads.
In a rapidly changing media landscape, the ability to understand and adapt to consumer preferences is paramount. Kantar says marketers need to move beyond their own biases and embrace the platforms and creative approaches that truly resonate with their target audiences. Once this disconnect has been bridged, brands will be able to build stronger mental perceptions, increase market share and ensure sustainable growth.
The big take-out: Marketers need to move beyond their own biases and embrace the platforms and creative approaches that truly resonate with their target audiences, says a new Kantar report.
READ MORE:
Marketers pulling back from X, says new Kantar report
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.