The heritage of marketing in South Africa

Marketing in South Africa has always been deeply tied to social, cultural and economic change. While automation can enhance efficiency, it is our history and lived experiences that provide the substance and imagination behind great campaigns.
From the early days of newspaper and radio advertising, to the rise of television in the 1970s and today’s era of digital and data-driven campaigns, marketers have adapted to reflect the voices, struggles and aspirations of a diverse nation.
Among the memorable campaigns of that earlier era was Joshua Doore’s “uncle in the furniture business”, which became a cultural reference point, while the catchy “your two-year guarantee store” jingle still resonates with many South Africans.
The transition to democracy in the 1990s was a watershed moment for marketing. Brands were challenged to rethink representation, inclusivity and messaging in a society emerging from decades of exclusion. Campaigns that embraced South Africa’s diversity not only resonated more deeply but also redefined what it meant to be authentic in brand storytelling.
As democracy opened space for new voices, Nando’s emerged as one of the country’s most distinctive marketing success stories. Founded in Joburg in 1987, when the country had one year before been through a state of emergency, it was a bold business decision.
Over the years, the brand has built its reputation on irreverent “you had to be there” campaigns that use humour, inclusivity and cultural inside jokes to connect with audiences. From T-shirts that say hello to those who read them in every national language and adverts poking fun at shared experiences, Nando’s has consistently shown how marketing can cross boundaries and bring people together.
Through its campaigns, Nando’s creates a sense of belonging for South Africans because the adverts are a talking point to which everyone who lives in our beautiful country can relate.
Other heritage brands have leaned on history to tell their story. South African Breweries’ recent campaign celebrating 130 years of history reminded us that some of the world’s most recognisable names were born on Joburg’s dusty goldfields. Using a convoy of branded trucks on a freeway, SAB illustrates not just its own journey but also the way South African companies have grown alongside the nation’s democratic progress.
There are many other campaigns that have stood out for their innovation and engagement — these are just a few examples of iconic adverts that have become part of our national memory and will help shape conversations about identity.
It is where brands meet our national identity and enable conversations that will determine success.
Success is about relevance, and that is built on respect. Respect for all 11 of our official languages. Respect for each other’s cultures. And respect for our diverse identities. When brands embrace this, they become part of our national story rather than standing apart from it.
Heritage onth is also a reminder that marketing is not only about commerce but also about connection. The most effective campaigns are those that move beyond one-size-fits-all messaging, instead celebrating shared experiences and history while honouring cultural nuances.
We do our country a disservice when campaigns fail to reflect who South Africans truly are — people who support each other in difficult times, who unite behind sport and who embrace the unfamiliar with curiosity rather than fear.
As marketers, we must also embrace change with creativity, prioritise inclusion and ensure that consumer trust is never compromised.
While technology such as AI will undoubtedly change the way campaigns are built and delivered, they cannot replace the distinctly human insights that come from our history, humour and heritage. We must draw from these roots to guide strategy while adapting to new tools and expectations.
In doing so, brands can create campaigns that are both commercially effective and culturally meaningful — campaigns that honour the past while speaking powerfully to the present.
Elaine van Wyk is the group chief marketing and sales officer at IMM Graduate School.
The big take-out: We do our country a disservice when campaigns fail to reflect who South Africans truly are — people who support each other in difficult times, who unite behind sport and who embrace the unfamiliar with curiosity rather than fear.
