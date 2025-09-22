News & Insights

The heritage of marketing in South Africa

Our unique history has shaped marketing, and must continue to be a North Star even though creativity may seem to be under threat from AI and digitisation

22 September 2025 - 11:15
by Elaine van Wyk
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now
Picture: UNSPLASH/JONATHAN BORBA
Picture: UNSPLASH/JONATHAN BORBA

Marketing in South Africa has always been deeply tied to social, cultural and economic change. While automation can enhance efficiency, it is our history and lived experiences that provide the substance and imagination behind great campaigns.

From the early days of newspaper and radio advertising, to the rise of television in the 1970s and today’s era of digital and data-driven campaigns, marketers have adapted to reflect the voices, struggles and aspirations of a diverse nation.

Among the memorable campaigns of that earlier era was Joshua Doore’s “uncle in the furniture business”, which became a cultural reference point, while the catchy “your two-year guarantee store” jingle still resonates with many South Africans.

The transition to democracy in the 1990s was a watershed moment for marketing. Brands were challenged to rethink representation, inclusivity and messaging in a society emerging from decades of exclusion. Campaigns that embraced South Africa’s diversity not only resonated more deeply but also redefined what it meant to be authentic in brand storytelling.

As democracy opened space for new voices, Nando’s emerged as one of the country’s most distinctive marketing success stories. Founded in Joburg in 1987, when the country had one year before been through a state of emergency, it was a bold business decision.

Over the years, the brand has built its reputation on irreverent “you had to be there” campaigns that use humour, inclusivity and cultural inside jokes to connect with audiences. From T-shirts that say hello to those who read them in every national language and adverts poking fun at shared experiences, Nando’s has consistently shown how marketing can cross boundaries and bring people together.

Through its campaigns, Nando’s creates a sense of belonging for South Africans because the adverts are a talking point to which everyone who lives in our beautiful country can relate.

Other heritage brands have leaned on history to tell their story. South African Breweries’ recent campaign celebrating 130 years of history reminded us that some of the world’s most recognisable names were born on Joburg’s dusty goldfields. Using a convoy of branded trucks on a freeway, SAB illustrates not just its own journey but also the way South African companies have grown alongside the nation’s democratic progress.

As marketers, we must also embrace change with creativity, prioritise inclusion and ensure that consumer trust is never compromised

There are many other campaigns that have stood out for their innovation and engagement — these are just a few examples of iconic adverts that have become part of our national memory and will help shape conversations about identity.

It is where brands meet our national identity and enable conversations that will determine success.

Success is about relevance, and that is built on respect. Respect for all 11 of our official languages. Respect for each other’s cultures. And respect for our diverse identities. When brands embrace this, they become part of our national story rather than standing apart from it.

Heritage onth is also a reminder that marketing is not only about commerce but also about connection. The most effective campaigns are those that move beyond one-size-fits-all messaging, instead celebrating shared experiences and history while honouring cultural nuances.

We do our country a disservice when campaigns fail to reflect who South Africans truly are — people who support each other in difficult times, who unite behind sport and who embrace the unfamiliar with curiosity rather than fear.

As marketers, we must also embrace change with creativity, prioritise inclusion and ensure that consumer trust is never compromised.

While technology such as AI will undoubtedly change the way campaigns are built and delivered, they cannot replace the distinctly human insights that come from our history, humour and heritage. We must draw from these roots to guide strategy while adapting to new tools and expectations.

In doing so, brands can create campaigns that are both commercially effective and culturally meaningful — campaigns that honour the past while speaking powerfully to the present.

Elaine van Wyk is the group chief marketing and sales officer at IMM Graduate School.

The big take-out: We do our country a disservice when campaigns fail to reflect who South Africans truly are — people who support each other in difficult times, who unite behind sport and who embrace the unfamiliar with curiosity rather than fear.

Read more:

Marketing without cookies is an opportunity, not a crisis

Approaching users who explicitly opt to receive marketing material removes the focus on scale and more on people who have actively engaged, leading ...
News & Insights
2 weeks ago

The power and promise of in-app personalisation through AI

This approach can deepen user interaction, boost conversion and drive revenue growth
News & Insights
1 month ago

How bold brands win

There is creative bravery in targeting smaller audiences to reap more authenticity and have a stronger effect
News & Insights
2 months ago
subscribe Support our award-winning journalism. The Premium package (digital only) is R30 for the first month and thereafter you pay R129 p/m now ad-free for all subscribers.
Subscribe now

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most Read

1.
The heritage of marketing in South Africa
News & Insights
2.
New shopper report is a wake-up call for brands
News & Insights
3.
YouTube empowers Africa’s creators, communities ...
News & Insights
4.
How bold brands win
News & Insights
5.
How to use AI in digital marketing, according to ...
News & Insights

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.