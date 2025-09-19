YouTube empowers Africa’s creators, communities and brands

Absa won the Grand Prix at the inaugural YouTube Works Awards with its ‘ I Grew It: Finance 101’ campaign. Picture: Supplied
What a difference 20 years makes. Two decades ago, most young people dreamt of being doctors or teachers, while those who took less conventional routes hoped to become sports stars and celebrities. Fast-forward to today and content creation is a viable career path for an entire generation.
The recent inaugural YouTube Works Awards honoured the creativity and effectiveness that make local campaigns resonate, showcasing the best of local talent and inspiring the next generation of marketers to embrace YouTube as a platform for expression and as a space where creativity drives real commercial results. The awards showed that South African creativity is not only keeping pace with global standards but is leading in originality and impact.
Since its launch in 2005, YouTube has become one of the world’s most powerful cultural engines — where people learn, share news, build communities and create businesses. The platform reaches more than 2-billion logged-in users every month, across 100 countries and 80 languages. Over the past three years, it has paid out more than $70bn to creators, artists and media companies.
Africa’s digital creator economy is flourishing as young Africans turn their phones and cameras into businesses and careers. Analysts put the value of this sector at more than $5bn, with growth expected to multiply fivefold by 2030.
YouTube offers creators tools to reach audiences beyond their borders. Nigerian filmmaker and travel vlogger Tayo Aina, for example, began filming mini-adventures in 2017 while working as an Uber driver in Lagos. His films now draw millions of views and have received global recognition.
Other examples are Ghana’s Wode Maya, who has built a community of more than 1.8-million subscribers by offering an upbeat picture of African life, and Nigerian comedian Sam Speedy, who has got more than 1.5-billion views for his sketches.
In South Africa, amapiano star Tyla, hip-hop duo Die Antwoord, and cosplayer Princess Sachiko have used YouTube as a springboard to international fame, while local personalities such as Lasizwe, Ryan Lombard and Josh Pieters have built huge fanbases.
As YouTube turns 20, the story is as much about the future as the past
What unites them is the ability to bypass traditional gatekeepers. YouTube’s recommendation system pushes content to new viewers, showcasing creators to continental or global audiences. Short-form videos through YouTube Shorts open the door to discovery, enticing casual viewers to stay on for longer films and series.
The platform has also made creativity a viable career. Through the YouTube Partner Programme, eligible creators earn money from ad revenue, while fan-funding features allow their most committed supporters to chip in directly. Tapping into diaspora audiences in Europe and North America has allowed creators to boost their earnings even further, while brand deals, facilitated by YouTube’s advertising network, add another source of income.
What once might have been a side hustle has become a livelihood, with YouTube offering training, analytics and direct support to help creators grow. The result is a new wave of African storytellers reshaping how the world sees the continent.
Brands have followed these loyal communities and audiences, eager to connect with people where culture is being made. YouTube’s journey with advertising has evolved in parallel, raising the creative bar for marketers.
Innovation followed the audience with shifts like TrueView skippable ads. As viewing moved from desktop to mobile, bumper ads told stories in six seconds. As Shorts surged, vertical formats opened new canvases. And as audiences watch over a billion hours of YouTube per day on connected TV, advertisers have found an audience which rivals broadcast.
For advertisers, YouTube is no longer a platform for repurposed TV spots, because it demands immediacy, authenticity and fluency in formats. Brands are rising to the challenge, using YouTube to speak directly to audiences in more personal, culturally resonant ways.
As YouTube turns 20, the story is as much about the future as the past. Africa has the youngest population in the world, and YouTube offers a career path, an entrepreneurial opportunity and a cultural export.
AI-powered tools are making it easier for creators to produce content, reach audiences in multiple languages and monetise globally. For brands, new features offer more ways than ever to link culture to commerce. And for audiences, YouTube is the place to learn, connect and belong.
YouTube began with the promise to “Broadcast Yourself”, by giving everyone a platform to share. Two decades later, it has become a stage for all of us: our music, humour, histories and ambitions.
Alex Okosi is the MD of Google Africa.
The big take-out: Brands are using YouTube to speak directly to audiences in more personal, culturally resonant ways.
YouTube empowers Africa’s creators, communities and brands
The inaugural YouTube Works Awards show that South African creativity is not only keeping pace with global standards but is leading in originality and impact
The big take-out: Brands are using YouTube to speak directly to audiences in more personal, culturally resonant ways.
