How AI will affect South Africa’s advertising and communications industry

AI, predictive analytics and personalised engagement shape how companies reach their markets, says the writer. Picture: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC
A recently released white paper by the future industry committee of the Association for Communications and Advertising (ACA) argues that AI is not just another technology but rather a transformative “meta-technology” that will reshape how the industry works from brand strategy level to content production.
The white paper, titled “Marketing with machines: AI and the future of advertising and communications in South Africa”, outlines the rapid changes that AI will bring to the country's marketing landscape. The paper was authored by Timothy Spira and Jarred Cinman, with contributions from several industry experts, and serves as a guide for agencies and marketers to adapt to this new era.
The paper focuses on four priorities for the sector. It looks at the opportunities (improved strategy, creativity, production and measurement) and the risks (quality, disclosure, bias, IP and privacy). It also considers the evolving role and shape of the agency (a shift from execution to orchestration, with humans setting direction, judgment and standards while machines assist with scale, personalisation and optimisation); it further examines workforce implications (if junior entry points shrink, where will tomorrow’s senior talent come from?); and ethical, legal and financial aspects.
The paper's main conclusion is that AI will inevitably change the nature of marketing jobs, automating repetitive tasks while enhancing the need for human creativity and strategic thinking. Predicting that many repetitive, data-intensive tasks will be automated, the paper says roles requiring nuanced creativity, strategic judgment and interpersonal skills will remain crucial. The industry will see a shift in roles, with some declining (such as junior copywriting) and new ones emerging (such as those of AI content curator and prompt engineer).
Pointing out that agencies must evolve their value proposition, the paper predicts that creative agencies will move from selling labour-intensive content production to selling creativity as a service, leveraging AI to create more content faster while focusing on human insights that give work its emotional resonance.
Media agencies, on the other hand, will likely transition from manual trading and scheduling to becoming analytics and strategy consultants, interpreting AI-driven data to provide integrated online and offline strategies.
Production companies will face disruption as AI creates synthetic media, but can adapt by focusing on higher-end, emotionally rich storytelling and incorporating AI into their own processes.
The paper warns of a future where AI agents, once given high-level objectives, can independently execute entire marketing campaigns from market analysis to media buying, potentially rendering traditional agency models obsolete. This “doomsday scenario” is a powerful motivator for the industry to adapt proactively.
The paper also provides a detailed analysis of how AI will affect various players in the marketing value chain. Companies are already leveraging AI to improve marketing effectiveness, lower costs and enhance personalisation. They are increasingly demanding transparency from their agencies about AI usage, citing legal, ethical and reputational risks.
AI presents a double-edged sword for freelancers and specialists. While it can boost productivity for solopreneurs, it also threatens to commoditise routine creative tasks that freelancers often handle. The paper suggests freelancers can thrive by becoming specialists in using AI and focusing on complementary skills like strategy and cultural localisation.
The paper models three stages of AI impact on revenue, from “the AI of 2025,” which primarily offers efficiency gains, to “the AI of 2028-2030,” n which a significant portion of traditional work becomes fully automated. This suggests that fee models and business structures will need to change dramatically.
AI's rise brings significant legal and ethical considerations that must be addressed. It looks at who owns the IP of AI-generated content and to what extent agencies and brands need to be transparent about their use of AI in campaigns. It considers the danger of AI models reflecting and amplifying existing biases, leading to problematic or offensive content; and the question of who is accountable when an autonomous AI makes a mistake or a decision that harms a brand’s reputation.
The white paper is a call to action for the South African advertising and communications industry to embrace AI as a co-intelligence and prepare for a future in which human judgment and cultural insight are more valuable than ever.
The big take-out: AI is reshaping how brands grow, how agencies create and how marketers deliver value. The question for leaders is not if AI will change the industry, but how the industry will adapt, compete and thrive.
Read the white paper Marketing with Machines
