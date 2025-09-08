Why the size of a podcast audience doesn’t matter as much as marketers think it does

When brands weigh up podcast sponsorship, the first question is almost always the same: “How many listeners do you have?”
It’s an instinct marketers and media planners have acquired over decades: equating bigger numbers with bigger impact. But podcasting challenges that thinking. For niche, premium shows in particular, audience size isn’t the most important metric. Influence is.
Traditional CPM-led media buying rewards scale. But podcasting is different. It’s a medium built on trust and attention, not just impressions.
Edison Research reveals that podcast listeners in the US average seven to eight hours of listening per week. South Africa is showing similar growth. According to the Infinite Dial South Africa study, monthly podcast listening among metro populations climbed from 10% in 2019 to 26% in 2022. Once tuned in, South Africans are deeply engaged, with an average listener consuming about four episodes per week, often the full episode.
That depth of attention matters. A million casual listeners who skip ads and tune out messages won’t convert nearly as effectively as 500 loyal listeners who trust the host and have the means to act.
Podcasting is intimate. Listeners invite hosts into their routines, whether they are on their commute, during workouts or while cooking dinner. This repeated exposure creates familiarity, and familiarity builds influence. For marketers, that influence is often commercially more valuable than reach.
Engagement is not a fluffy metric; it’s predictive of outcomes. Globally, roughly 80% of podcast listeners consume most or the whole episode, outperforming digital video or social feeds. South African listeners mirror this behaviour, with 66%-68% of adults listening to podcasts for at least an hour weekly, showing habitual and committed engagement.
This creates powerful conditions for brands, including higher ad recall, stronger message retention, more meaningful conversions and less perceived clutter compared with TV or YouTube. In other words, podcasts don’t just deliver ears, they deliver attention.
Mainstream podcasts deliver scale. Niche podcasts deliver precision. When an audience is self-selecting around themes like private banking, fine wine or luxury travel, the sponsoring brand avoids wastage. Every rand works harder because it reaches someone relevant and, in many cases, someone unreachable through traditional media.
For marketers looking to connect with high net worth individuals, professionals or decision-makers, smaller curated podcasts can outperform mass channels on cost-per-qualified-lead or sales lift. In fact, in South Africa’s high-SEM markets, where radio has long been dominant, niche podcasts now offer complementary precision layer audiences that are affluent, attentive and predisposed to act.
As South Africa’s media landscape fragments further, the value equation is shifting. The real metric isn’t “how many” but “who”.
Shrewd South African marketers will increasingly embrace value-based pricing over CPM, reflecting the scarcity of qualified audiences; combine attention metrics with outcomes when measuring return on investment; invest in creative that leverages host trust and contextual alignment; and use niche podcasts to complement radio and TV buys. They will buy reach where it’s cheap and relevance where it’s rare.
The South African podcast market is still young, but it’s growing fast and habits are already entrenched. This is not a speculative play. The average listener is tuning in weekly, consuming multiple episodes and giving brands long, uncluttered stretches of attention.
Among audiences who trust the host, engage fully and have the means to act, smaller but loyal shows can deliver superior marketing efficiency. The brands that recognise this shift to buying influence, rather than just impressions, will have the advantage; in podcasting, the size of the room doesn’t matter, it’s the quality of the conversation.
Deirdre King is the founder and CEO of Change Architects.
