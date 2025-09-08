Mzansi still loves the big screen

Asked about their favourite interests and pastimes, the South African consumer class ranks movies at number three in their top five, just behind music and travel. That’s according to consumer insights consultancy WhyFive’s latest BrandMapp survey — the largest data set tracking the behaviours and preferences of South Africans living in households with a monthly income of R10,000 and upwards.

But has today’s world of tiny screens, on-demand video, 90-second reels, and ever-shorter attention spans shattered the allure of the feature film or taken away any of the magic of the big screen experience?

“We’re bombarded with doom and gloom portending the death of cinema, but don’t be surprised when you arrive at the cinema on a Friday night and find that it is buzzing with life,” says Brandon De Kock, BrandMapp’s director of Storytelling.

“Yes, streaming has disrupted and changed consumer behaviour. Yes, the pandemic was an existential threat to the country’s movie theatre companies. But today, mid to top income earners in SA are certainly still going to the movies.”

The latest BrandMapp survey reveals that 67% of adults in the South African consumer class go to the movies, and of that 20% are movie “fans” who go six or more times a year. The majority (82%) are signed up for cinema loyalty programmes, with 12% of them members of the Ster-Kinekor Club and 5% using Nu Metro Scene.

“What this means is that 9.1-million consumer-class adults go to the movies in SA, of whom 4.6-million are regular fans going about six times a year and almost 2.5-million are movie fanatics, who go to the cinema at least once a month,” says De Kock.