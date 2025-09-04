Rogerwilco launches Echo: new AI search engine lets brands own their answers

Independent integrated digital marketing agency Rogerwilco has launched Echo, a proprietary closed generative artificial intelligence (AI) search engine designed to transform how brands help customers find information online.

Unlike generic AI search tools that deliver blended, often confusing results from multiple sources, Echo is brand-specific, delivering only verified content drawn from a company’s website, customer relationship management system, and other trusted platforms.

In today’s content-rich digital landscape, most websites contain valuable information that is often buried or difficult to access, especially for time-pressed customers and clients. Echo changes that by providing a clean, fast and intelligent alternative search solution. It analyses a website’s full content ecosystem and delivers summarised, accurate answers in response to natural-language queries and provides direct links to relevant source pages.

“Echo brings the power of AI search to your brand’s own digital front door,” says Reghardt Marais, chief operations officer of Rogerwilco. “It empowers customers to make confident, informed decisions about your products, your services and your value without being distracted or misdirected by third-party noise.”

Why Echo?

Rogerwilco built Echo to solve four major pain points for modern marketers and customer-facing teams:

High-volume, low-discoverability: Brands publish vast amounts of content, but users struggle to find what they need. Echo summarises and surfaces it fast.



Control over brand messaging: Unlike public AI search engines that pull data from across the web, Echo ensures that only your verified brand content appears in search results.



Decluttered decision-making: Echo removes the friction of traditional site searches, giving customers clear, context-rich responses that support better, faster decisions.



Insight-driven content strategy: Echo gives brands visibility into what users are searching for. If content doesn’t exist or needs expanding, teams can respond proactively to enhance the customer experience and search engine optimisation performance across public AI search engines.

What makes Echo different?

Echo’s Supervisor AI intelligently uses openly available generative AI tools to optimise the outcome of each query to tailor responses in a way that best aligns with the customer’s brand question. This ensures exceptional data precision, particularly when handling complex information such as pricing, product specifications, or documentation.