Why the MOST Awards matter more than ever

In South Africa’s fast-evolving media landscape, the only constant is change. Media agencies and advertising sales professionals are navigating a complex terrain shaped by fragmentation, shifting audience behaviours and the relentless rise of digital platforms.
Traditional media channels that were once the backbone of advertising strategy are now competing with a multitude of digital touchpoints — from social media feeds to streaming platforms, influencer content and niche online communities.
Younger audiences, in particular, are rewriting the rules. They’re mobile-first digital natives — and increasingly resistant to conventional advertising formats. They consume content on their own terms, often bypassing traditional news outlets in favour of TikTok, YouTube, Instagram and podcasts.
For media professionals, this means that reaching the right audience at the right time in the right place is no longer a straightforward task — it’s a strategic puzzle that demands agility, creativity and data-driven precision.
This fragmentation has made collaboration more critical than ever. Media agencies, advertising agencies and clients must work in lockstep to craft campaigns that resonate across diverse platforms and audience segments. The days of siloed thinking are over. Success now hinges on shared insights, integrated strategies and a deep understanding of consumer behaviour.
“The media industry is dynamic, demanding and constantly evolving,” says Lyndon Barends, MD of strategic partnerships and events at Arena Holdings. “To stay relevant, media professionals must continuously refine their skills, embrace innovation and foster strong relationships across the ecosystem. That’s exactly what the MOST Awards celebrate: excellence, adaptability and the power of collaboration.”
The annual MOST Awards have become the gold standard for recognising outstanding service in South Africa’s media industry. Owned and presented by Arena Holdings, with independent research conducted by Freshly Ground Insights (FGI), the awards honour the best in media agency and media owner service across digital, print, TV, radio and out-of-home categories.
Now in their 15th year, the 2025 MOST Awards reflect the industry’s evolution. This year’s updates include a merged print media category (combining newspapers and magazines), new evaluation criteria focused on the effective use of data and insights and a revised “availability and engagement” metric for media agencies — highlighting the importance of responsiveness and partnership.
“The enhancements we’ve made this year are designed to keep the awards relevant and aligned with the realities of our industry,” says Barends. “We’ve consulted widely, refined our categories and introduced new criteria that reflect the growing importance of data, collaboration and strategic thinking.
More than 550 responses were received this year, the second-highest sample collected in the history of the MOST Awards, representing more than half of the active professionals in South Africa’s media buying and selling space. “This level of engagement has ensured that this year’s results are credible, representative and truly reflective of industry excellence,” says FGI MD Brad Aigner.
What sets the MOST Awards apart is their peer-to-peer evaluation model. Media owners and agencies rate each other’s performance directly, with every voice from junior execs to CEOs carrying equal weight. This democratic approach ensures that the awards are not just a popularity contest, but a meaningful reflection of service quality, innovation and impact.
Award categories include Media Owner of the Year, Media Agency of the Year, Rising Star Award, Legend Award, Sales Team of the Year and the Media Owner Lamb Award, which recognises an outstanding individual contribution.
Past MOST Award winners include industry leaders such as e.tv, Mediamark, Relativ Media, Spark Media, The MediaShop and Carat — organisations that have consistently demonstrated excellence in service, strategy and client support.
As the media industry continues to evolve, the MOST Awards remain a vital platform for celebrating the professionals who make it all happen. These are the individuals and teams who build strong brand relationships, deliver exceptional customer service and drive innovation in a highly competitive environment.
“The awards are more than just a celebration, they’re a benchmark,” says Barends. “They remind us of the standards we aspire to and the value of recognising those who go above and beyond.”
The awards ceremony, which will take place on October 8 2025 at the Empire Venue and Conference Centre, promises to be a memorable celebration of the industry’s diversity, integrity, agility and creativity.
Tickets are now available on Quicket.
This year’s sponsors — those who make the MOST Awards possible — include Media24, DStv Media Sales, YFM, Spark Media, Mediamark and 365 Digital.
The big take-out: The MOST Awards celebrate excellence, adaptability and the power of collaboration.
Why the MOST Awards matter more than ever
As the media industry continues to evolve, the MOST Awards remain a vital platform for celebrating the professionals who make it all happen
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.