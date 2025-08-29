M+C Saatchi Abel’s women leaders talk leadership and diversity

The advertising and marketing industries have been instrumental in the journeys of the world’s most loved brands. Powerful work resonates. In many instances, successful campaigns do more than move the needle for brands; they tap into the zeitgeist and live in the minds of consumers for many years.
By all accounts, the advertising industry is making positive strides towards equitable representation. Part of The Up&Up Group, M+C Saatchi Abel’s workforce, for example, is 62% female and 42% black female, an outcome it says that comes from a deliberate strategic focus by the founders to actively pursue genuine diversity across the agency. The agency has a zero pay gap between men and women to overcome any unconscious historical biases.
Masego Motsogi is MD of M+C Saatchi Abel’s Joburg campus. Commenting on how women are influencing the industry, she says: “Our work as an industry is largely representative of the society we live in. Women’s role in the industry helps fulfil this representation factor but also helps shape an empowered portrayal of women, and a direction against stereotypes through the work we do.”
In a time-poor world and industry, Motsogi says more time needs to be dedicated to actively mentoring the next generation of women leaders because “active mentorship is critical for the future of our industry”.
Where women in leadership are making a difference, she says, is in advocating for equity in the makeup of teams; this is resulting in a different but positive brand of advertising to emerge.
“Women are phenomenal storytellers, offering emotional depth and cultural nuance. Based on their understanding of emotional drivers, I also think that they are exceptional at strategic insights and consumer empathy,” she says.
Illé Potgieter, MD of M+C Saatchi Abel’s Cape Town campus, says the biggest challenge women continue to face in the local advertising industry is self-limiting beliefs. “We need more women to believe they are capable of anything and not think they can’t make every opportunity work for them. Working moms face slightly different challenges, with pressure on them to deliver both at work and at home, which can be overwhelming. Both parents need to carry equal responsibility and be flexible and supportive. It helps if women have a working environment that understands and embraces the demands and challenges of being a working mom.”
She’s a firm believer in authenticity. “You can only be the best version of yourself if you lead and act with authenticity, being 100% yourself. I try to operate from a place of optimism and measure my relationships — with both men and women — according to the highest common denominator instead of the lowest.”
Her advice to other women in the industry is to be themselves, celebrate their strengths, acknowledge their weaker areas and celebrate other women’s successes.
The big take-out: Women should believe they are capable of anything and not think they can’t make every opportunity work for them
