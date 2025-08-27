The power of female foot count

Shoppers are increasingly opting for paper bags as environmental opposition to plastics gains momentum. Picture: THULANI MBELE/123/rf
In a retail environment increasingly shaped by data and digital transformation, one trend remains constant: South African women are the driving force behind household purchasing decisions. Retailers who understand and cater for this demographic are seeing measurable gains in foot count, conversion and customer loyalty.
South African women aged 30–55 are particularly influential, with 71% making household shopping decisions, 69% actively using loyalty programmes, 60% prioritising value and promotions and 90% citing customer service as a key buying driver. These statistics highlight the importance of designing retail experiences that are not only convenient and accessible but also emotionally resonant and value driven.
As a result, retailers are increasingly turning to predictive analytics and hyperlocal marketing to identify high-potential catchment areas and engage female consumers.
Chris de Wit, CEO of omnichannel retailer HomeChoice says: “She’s always shopping somewhere, [though] she just might not be shopping with you. And if she’s not shopping with you, it’s because your products or experience aren’t good enough.” His comment reflects a broader industry truth: retailers must earn the attention and loyalty of female shoppers through relevance, quality and service.
De Wit says using data and analytics to direct localised campaigns using SMS, outbound calling, showroom vouchers and physical activations caters for women who are ready to shop.
Retailers that blend digital and physical touchpoints are seeing stronger engagement and loyalty, particularly among women who value convenience, service and choice
“We’ve found that a unified commerce model integrating catalogue, online, call centre and WhatsApp is accelerating female foot count,” leading HomeChoice to expand its showroom footprint to 60 by the end of 2025, with plans to reach 100 by the end of 2027. Its female-centric product mix and personalised communications approach has seen the retailer acquire more than 21,000 new customers per month in the first half of 2025.
According to McKinsey, omnichannel strategies can lead to a 10%–30% increase in customer retention and significant sales growth, especially when physical stores are used as conversion catalysts. Retailers that blend digital and physical touchpoints are seeing stronger engagement and loyalty, particularly among women who value convenience, service and choice.
The broader implication for South African retail is clear: women don’t just shop — they influence, plan and purchase with purpose. When their needs are met, they return, often bringing family and friends with them. Retailers who invest in understanding this demographic and design experiences around their preferences will not only boost their own performance but also elevate the entire retail ecosystem.
The power of female foot count
Women shoppers are most influential when it comes to purchasing decisions, and retailers will benefit if they design retail experiences relevant to those customers
