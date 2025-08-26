Township Marketing Podcast explores the innovation driving SA’s R900bn kasi economy

Large and small businesses are waking up to the staggering potential of the township economy, thanks in no small part to digital customer experience agency Rogerwilco’s annual Township CX Report.

Now, after four years of exploring the customer preferences, shopping and financial habits, challenges and opportunities for brands to be found in the thriving kasi economies across the country, Rogerwilco has launched the Township Marketing Podcast.

Hosted by Rogerwilco strategist Mongezi Mtati, the podcast delves into what makes these thriving communities tick. Each episode does a deep dive on a particular topic, from street culture and spaza shops to fashion brands and the rise of the premium kasi shopper, with insights from market experts, entrepreneurs, influencers and more.

“The Township Market Podcast is a knowledge-sharing platform that brings the streets to the boardrooms and vice versa. It empowers both brands and township marketing leaders to serve their customers better. With every conversation, we challenge commonly held misconceptions about the township, engaging directly with brands and the key players who drive the township business ecosystem,” says Mtati.

It’s an essential listen for brand marketers and business owners wishing to break into this R900bn economy, as well as anyone who wants to better understand the cultural and business landscape of these communities where most of SA’s citizens live.

The first episode — watch the vodcast below — features Vuleka Platform MD Brian Makwaiba and Tiger Brands’ route-to-market manager Garth Fraser. It delves into the importance of brands getting feedback from spazas and other small stores on customer preferences and digital verification methods to ensure the authenticity of products.