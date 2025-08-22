2025 Telkom Radio Awards appoints Grant Nash as head judge

From his early days at Tuks FM to co-hosting the award-winning Grant and Anele Show on 947 and 5FM, Grant Nash has consistently pushed the boundaries of radio innovation. His leadership as programme manager at both stations saw the launch of pioneering content strategies and mentorship programmes that reshaped audience engagement.
Nash, who is at present serving as academic and knowledge manager at Boston Media House, has played a pivotal role in shaping South Africa’s radio education landscape. He is the co-author of Next-Level Radio, the country’s first radio and communications textbook, and is completing his PhD at the University of Johannesburg.
The Telkom Radio Awards spotlights exceptional talent and innovation across South Africa’s vibrant radio industry and is considered the country’s premier celebration of radio excellence.
“The appointment of a head judge is a proactive step to strengthen judging integrity, improve transparency and adapt to the evolving audio landscape,” says Lyndon Barends, MD: strategic partnerships and events at Arena Holdings. “We’re proud to have the benefit of Grant’s industry experience to further cement the Telkom Radio Awards as a keenly awaited event in the radio industry’s calendar.”
With more than two decades of experience in broadcasting, media education and content strategy, Nash brings a rare blend of industry insight and academic rigour to the judging panel.
“These awards are very special to me, as a previous winner, and I’m proud to now play a part in shaping its future. The awards not only celebrate excellence across the industry but also inspire what the medium can become in the years ahead. They are pivotal for all radio stakeholders, from broadcasters and producers to advertisers and audiences, shining a light on the creativity, innovation and talent that drive our industry forward,” says Nash.
Judging panels are selected for their expertise and linguistic diversity, ensuring fair and representative evaluation. As head judge, Nash will oversee the adjudication process, ensuring diversity across the panel, validating entries, moderating results and leading on integrity measures.
He will lead the review and refinement of judging criteria and oversee the selection and allocation of judges.
“I’m committed to ensuring the judging process remains valid, robust and rigorous, so that the awards continue to represent the very best of South African radio and audio, today and tomorrow,” says Nash.
The 2025 awards include the following:
·Programme categories: Breakfast Show, Drive Time, Music Show, News and Actuality, Drama, Sports and Community Projects
·Presenter categories: Morning, Afternoon, Night, Sports and Field Reporters
Technical and creative categories: Station Imaging, Content Production, Radio Innovation and Multi-Channel Promotion
Digital media categories: Best Internet Radio Show and Best Podcast
Special categories: Station Manager’s Choice, Hall of Fame and Bright Star Awards.
The Telkom Radio Awards event will take place later this year. The finalists will be announced in October.
For sponsorship enquiries or further information, contact Morgan-Fey Darnbrough at darnbroughm@arena.africa. Stay connected for updates and announcements by following @SARadioAwards on social media, using hashtag #SARadioAwards.
The big take-out: The Telkom Radio Awards spotlights exceptional talent and innovation across South Africa’s vibrant radio industry and is considered the country’s premier celebration of radio excellence.
