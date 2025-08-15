What SA’s fast food choices reveal about brand loyalty, value and visibility

Rogerwilco, YouKnow Technologies and MoyaApp have launched the 2025 South African Fast Food & Quick Service Restaurant (QSR) Digital Trends Report, the most in-depth, signal-based analysis of the country’s fast food and QSR sector to date.

This industry-first collaboration leveraged Rogerwilco’s award-winning digital analytics, YouKnow Technologies’ advanced social sentiment expertise, and MoyaApp’s unique access to mass market consumer data. The result is a compelling, multidimensional analysis of how South Africans choose where, and why, they eat fast food, revealing what’s trending and what’s truly driving today’s digital-first, value-seeking consumer.

“In a market where value, trust and context now matter more than noise or sheer reach, marketing teams must tightly align digital presence, influencer activity and product innovation with real consumer intent,” says Mongezi Mtati, senior brand strategist at Rogerwilco.

Key takeaways

1. Share of search dominates decision-making

Share of search is increasingly used as a leading indicator of market share. In the fast food sector, where consumer decisions are habitual and immediate, share of search is a strong predictor of which brand is top-of-mind and which is likely to get the sale.

KFC and McDonald’s lead the country with nearly 11% of total search share each, while over a third of consumer attention is actively shifting to alternate brands and aggregator apps, indicating both opportunity and threat to established players.

2. Social sentiment slows, expectations rise

Online mentions of fast food brands dropped 32% year-on-year as South Africans become more selective in sharing experiences. Using Brandwatch for sentiment analysis revealed that trust, speed, and value remain the top drivers of brand favourability, while poor service and safety concerns drive negative chatter.

Consumers are talking less — but expecting more. “They want to feel heard, respected, and served with consistency,” says Shaun Pearson: product owner and insights analyst at YouKnow Technologies. “Brands that lean into value and authenticity will win.”

3. ‘Near me’ and aggregators shift digital dynamics

More than 90% of searches feature “near me”, proving the significance of proximity.

Aggregator apps intercept high-intent searches, creating new competition and underscoring the need for brands to optimise visibility and digital ordering platforms.

4. Mass market behaviour disrupts the playbook

Data from over 3,500 mass market households earning less than R10,000 a month, via MoyaApp, shows value combos priced in the R50 to R100 range and local flavour remain king.

KFC leads in actual purchase, but township favourites like shisanyama and kota are holding ground, illustrating the power of hyperlocal offerings and cultural relevance.

“In SA’s fast food economy, it’s mass-market consumers who are setting the pace,” says Donald Mokgale, MD of MoyaApp. “Their decisions aren’t just about affordability, they reflect deeply held preferences for flavour, reliability and dignity. These consumers are increasingly digital, deliberate and discerning.”

5. Moms and caregivers steer the market

One of the South African Fast Food & QSR Digital Trends Report’s most compelling insights is the powerful role played by women, especially mothers and caregivers, as household decision-makers. They seek dignity and value over just price. Brands that deliver on taste, reliability, and respect will secure long-term loyalty and wallet share.

Why this report matters for marketers

This research signals a fundamental shift in how marketing strategies should be crafted for the fast food sector: it’s not enough for brands to simply be visible, they must be relevant, reliable, and responsive to evolving digital and cultural touchpoints.

“This report empowers fast and QSR brand leads and marketers to target, message, and activate audiences at the moment of purchase, not just through awareness,” says Mtati.

The report also showcases the crucial role of integrated data intelligence. By combining search trends, authentic mass consumer voices, and advanced social listening, marketers have a complete view of what South Africans want today and, crucially, where the market is headed.

For marketers, the message is clear: it’s not enough to run loud campaigns. To stay top of mind and wallet, fast food brands must be discoverable, dependable and deeply connected to the communities they serve.

Download the 2025 Fast Food & QSR Digital Trends Report here.

During the virtual launch of this report, Mtati, Pearson, Mokgale and Jessica Wheeler, marketing director at Nando’s SA, shared expert perspectives on its findings. Watch a recording of the launch event on LinkedIn.

