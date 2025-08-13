Women’s Month — less pinkwashing and more progress needed

Every August, like clockwork, Women’s Month arrives with a pink punch. Brands of all shapes and sizes crank up the girl power, flooding our feeds with an avalanche of sassy slogans, carefully curated content and limited-edition merchandise.
Mathabo Sekhonyana
Yet come September the algorithms shift and the momentum quietly dies. Rinse and repeat.
For far too long, Women’s Month has been treated as another day on the marketing calendar, like Christmas, Valentine’s Day and Black Friday. The concept has always baffled me, as women are not seasonal audiences, and empowerment is not just a month-long campaign concept.
As someone who has worked across agencies, brands and boardrooms, I get it. Marketing teams have targets to hit, briefs to respond to and budgets to spend. Yet too many brands still confuse visibility with value, and the uncomfortable truth is that most Women’s Month campaigns are not created to change anything other than a business’s bottom line. For those brands that are not selling a product and are just jumping on the pink bandwagon, it’s a tick-box exercise to avoid being deemed out of touch.
Worst still, consumers see right through it and don’t hold back either. There are plenty of examples of how well-intentioned marketing can backfire when it lacks depth and authenticity. A few years ago, McDonald’s flipped its iconic M logo upside into a W for International Women’s Day and was met with widespread ridicule for what many saw as a shallow stunt.
Not long after, oil giant Shell rebranded one of its California gas stations as She’ll for the day, drawing criticism for trivialising a serious issue. Even Johnnie Walker’s attempt with its “Jane Walker” line that was meant to honour pioneering women was met with mixed reactions, with many questioning the sincerity behind the move.
After all, what does it say about a brand that shouts about women’s empowerment in its adverts but sidelines female talent internally, or a company that celebrates female entrepreneurs on social media but pays its own women suppliers late, or not at all?
Real progress for women is not in a hashtag or a pink–wrapped chocolate, but what’s left standing in September, October and November, after the campaign ends
The truth is, today’s consumers, especially Gen Z and millennial women, are sharper and more sceptical than others before them have been, and they are algorithm aware. In an AI-powered, always-on world, authenticity cuts deeper than ever, and consumers can spot inauthenticity from a mile away.
If your Women’s Month campaign is not reflecting how your business supports women 365 days a year through things like your hiring practices, equitable pay and leadership development, all you’re doing, dare I say it, is putting a hashtag on hypocrisy. In today’s world, that is a dangerous risk to take.
The good news is that there are local brands quietly doing the work, year-round, without turning it into a PR stunt.
Take Unilever South Africa, for example. Not only does it maintain gender parity in leadership, it has also invested in long-term partnerships with women-owned businesses across its supply chain. Or Woolworths, which has been the first major South African retailer to be a signatory to the UN Women Empowerment Principles and continues to embed inclusivity into its product design, marketing strategy and even supplier development programme.
In the banking sector, Nedbank supports female SMEs through ongoing financial literacy programmes and access-to-capital initiatives.
None of these brands is perfect, but they are trying very hard to walk the talk and support women year-round, not just when hashtags are trending. So many more South African companies, big and small, are doing to the same, implementing better maternity policies, better pay and better mentoring initiatives for female leaders.
They have recognised that trust is built over time, not in a month-long campaign. It might not be sexy or clickable, but it is creating real impact.
I am by no means anti-campaign; what I am is antiperformative marketing. Those brands that want to do something for Women’s Month should be answering some tough questions first. What would your Women’s Day campaign look like if it had to live on your platforms all year round? Are women leading it and does the message reflect how the company truly treats women internally? And most importantly, are you being consistent?
Yes, that’s right. The real differentiator here is not the size of your media spends or the influencers on your reel, but your consistency — c Consistency in how you show up for women, every month, in every meeting, in every campaign and on every post.
Marketing has huge power in shaping culture, shifting norms and spotlighting possibility — but with that power comes the responsibility to be not just clever but also consistent and conscious.
This August I’m calling on my fellow marketers, brand custodians, creatives and communication professionals to show up with great content and great conviction. Be clear, be consistent and, most importantly, be honest.
If you don’t have something meaningful to contribute here, perhaps the most powerful thing you can do is to say nothing at all. Remember, real progress for women is not in a hashtag or a pink–wrapped chocolate, it’s what’s left standing in September, October and November, after the campaign ends.
Mathabo Sekhonyana is a freelance marketing specialist.
The big take-out: Brands need to move beyond “pinkwashing” and performative, short-term campaigns for Women's Month, and should instead demonstrate a consistent, year-round commitment to supporting women.
Women’s Month — less pinkwashing and more progress needed
Trust grows over time, not in one campaign; what counts is consistency in how you show up for women, always and in every respect
Every August, like clockwork, Women’s Month arrives with a pink punch. Brands of all shapes and sizes crank up the girl power, flooding our feeds with an avalanche of sassy slogans, carefully curated content and limited-edition merchandise.
Yet come September the algorithms shift and the momentum quietly dies. Rinse and repeat.
For far too long, Women’s Month has been treated as another day on the marketing calendar, like Christmas, Valentine’s Day and Black Friday. The concept has always baffled me, as women are not seasonal audiences, and empowerment is not just a month-long campaign concept.
As someone who has worked across agencies, brands and boardrooms, I get it. Marketing teams have targets to hit, briefs to respond to and budgets to spend. Yet too many brands still confuse visibility with value, and the uncomfortable truth is that most Women’s Month campaigns are not created to change anything other than a business’s bottom line. For those brands that are not selling a product and are just jumping on the pink bandwagon, it’s a tick-box exercise to avoid being deemed out of touch.
Worst still, consumers see right through it and don’t hold back either. There are plenty of examples of how well-intentioned marketing can backfire when it lacks depth and authenticity. A few years ago, McDonald’s flipped its iconic M logo upside into a W for International Women’s Day and was met with widespread ridicule for what many saw as a shallow stunt.
Not long after, oil giant Shell rebranded one of its California gas stations as She’ll for the day, drawing criticism for trivialising a serious issue. Even Johnnie Walker’s attempt with its “Jane Walker” line that was meant to honour pioneering women was met with mixed reactions, with many questioning the sincerity behind the move.
After all, what does it say about a brand that shouts about women’s empowerment in its adverts but sidelines female talent internally, or a company that celebrates female entrepreneurs on social media but pays its own women suppliers late, or not at all?
The truth is, today’s consumers, especially Gen Z and millennial women, are sharper and more sceptical than others before them have been, and they are algorithm aware. In an AI-powered, always-on world, authenticity cuts deeper than ever, and consumers can spot inauthenticity from a mile away.
If your Women’s Month campaign is not reflecting how your business supports women 365 days a year through things like your hiring practices, equitable pay and leadership development, all you’re doing, dare I say it, is putting a hashtag on hypocrisy. In today’s world, that is a dangerous risk to take.
The good news is that there are local brands quietly doing the work, year-round, without turning it into a PR stunt.
Take Unilever South Africa, for example. Not only does it maintain gender parity in leadership, it has also invested in long-term partnerships with women-owned businesses across its supply chain. Or Woolworths, which has been the first major South African retailer to be a signatory to the UN Women Empowerment Principles and continues to embed inclusivity into its product design, marketing strategy and even supplier development programme.
In the banking sector, Nedbank supports female SMEs through ongoing financial literacy programmes and access-to-capital initiatives.
None of these brands is perfect, but they are trying very hard to walk the talk and support women year-round, not just when hashtags are trending. So many more South African companies, big and small, are doing to the same, implementing better maternity policies, better pay and better mentoring initiatives for female leaders.
They have recognised that trust is built over time, not in a month-long campaign. It might not be sexy or clickable, but it is creating real impact.
I am by no means anti-campaign; what I am is antiperformative marketing. Those brands that want to do something for Women’s Month should be answering some tough questions first. What would your Women’s Day campaign look like if it had to live on your platforms all year round? Are women leading it and does the message reflect how the company truly treats women internally? And most importantly, are you being consistent?
Yes, that’s right. The real differentiator here is not the size of your media spends or the influencers on your reel, but your consistency — c Consistency in how you show up for women, every month, in every meeting, in every campaign and on every post.
Marketing has huge power in shaping culture, shifting norms and spotlighting possibility — but with that power comes the responsibility to be not just clever but also consistent and conscious.
This August I’m calling on my fellow marketers, brand custodians, creatives and communication professionals to show up with great content and great conviction. Be clear, be consistent and, most importantly, be honest.
If you don’t have something meaningful to contribute here, perhaps the most powerful thing you can do is to say nothing at all. Remember, real progress for women is not in a hashtag or a pink–wrapped chocolate, it’s what’s left standing in September, October and November, after the campaign ends.
Mathabo Sekhonyana is a freelance marketing specialist.
The big take-out: Brands need to move beyond “pinkwashing” and performative, short-term campaigns for Women's Month, and should instead demonstrate a consistent, year-round commitment to supporting women.
Read more:
Balancing out advertising’s gender imbalance
MARISA BESTER: Gender-aware investment strategies offer a real competitive advantage
Index shows asset manager bosses exclude women
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most Read
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.