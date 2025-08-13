Final call for entries for the 2025 FM AdFocus Awards

Entries for the 2025 FM AdFocus Awards close on August 29 — don’t miss out, enter now. Picture: Supplied
Entries for the 2025 FM AdFocus Awards close on Friday August 29 2025. The annual awards, a landmark event in the local marketing and communications industry, celebrate agencies and individuals for their creativity, marketing skills and all-round business acumen.
Vicki Buys, MD of Ogilvy and the 2025 FM AdFocus chair, says: “We’ve had an incredible response to this year’s call for entries and we’re excited about the lively debates that are sure to take place in the jury room. It’s fantastic to see how this year’s theme, along with the prestige of the AdFocus Awards, has inspired so many agencies to participate.”
The 2025 theme, Creative Capital: Building Agency Value in a Complex World, highlights the evolution of agencies from creative shops to strategic business partners. In today’s environment, agencies must leverage their creative capital to drive growth for their clients and themselves.
The awards recognise agencies that have built their own value through financial performance, talent, culture and innovation, while delivering tangible business results for clients through strategic and impactful creativity.
This year’s AdFocus agency awards categories include:
Please note: Login details from previous years are not valid — agencies must register again for 2025.
To register, go to www.adfocus.co.za, click on LOGIN to register, and you will receive an e-mail with your login details. Log in and complete the relevant award questionnaire. Upload supporting documents and click Submit.
The 2025 theme, Creative Capital: Building Agency Value in a Complex World, highlights the evolution of agencies from creative shops to strategic business partners
This year’s AdFocus agency awards categories include:
The category awards include:
The individual awards include:
Agencies can register and submit entries via the AdFocus website: www.adfocus.co.za
Winners will be announced on November 26 2025. For more information, e-mail adfocus100@gmail.com
The big take-out: Entries for the AdFocus Awards close on Friday August 29 2025.
