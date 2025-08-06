RMB is the most recommended brand in South Africa, says new study

The offices of FirstRand-owned RMB in Sandton. Picture: SUPPLIED
Rand Merchant Bank (RMB) is the most recommended brand in the country, with a recommendation score of 90.1%, according to consumer insights agency KLA’s recently released Top 10 Most Recommended Brands. The ranking is based on data from YouGov’s daily brand and competitor tracking tool, BrandIndex. Drawing on feedback from current customers over a year, the rankings reflect which brands South Africans are most likely to recommend to a friend or colleague — a powerful indicator of trust and brand advocacy.
Samsung is in second place, with a recommendation score of 88.9%, followed by Woolworths Food with a score of 88.1% and Woolworths Clothing with a score of 86.7%. Other brands making the top 10 are FNB (84.2%), Hirsch’s (83.3%), Cape Union Mart (83.2%), Checkers (82.7%) and Metropolitan (82.5%).
RMB is also the most improved brand this year, moving up 15.8%. Top improvers are ranked based on a year-on-year improvement score. For a brand to qualify as a most improved brand, it must have scores available for at least 18 months.
In the top 10 most improved brands, Ultra Liquors comes second, followed by Identity, iWYZE, Choppies, Total Bonjour/La Boutique, Sportsmans Warehouse, Hollard, Sasol Delight and WesBank.
The rankings are based on data collected between June 1 2024 and May 31 2025, using YouGov BrandIndex, a continuous brand and market tracking tool that measures public perception of thousands of brands globally, including more than 200 brands in South Africa.
YouGov BrandIndex conducts more than 560 nationally representative interviews with South African adults per brand each day, asking respondents about their attitudes and perceptions of brands they are aware of. Respondents are asked which brands they would recommend to a friend or colleague. “Current customers” are defined by respondents’ answers to the question of whether they have purchased from any of the brands in the past 30 days to 12 months. The recommendation score is calculated based on the percentage of a brand’s current customers who say they would recommend the brand to others, vs those who would not.
Only brands with a robust sample of current customers over the 12-month period are included in the final ranking.
The big take-out: The rankings reflect which brands South Africans are most likely to recommend to a friend or colleague — a powerful indicator of trust and brand advocacy.
