The power and promise of in-app personalisation through AI

We are firmly in the age of personalised marketing, which is a shift that promises more meaningful engagement for users and better returns for businesses than traditional advertising has ever offered.
According to Statista, global advertising spend via mobile apps is approaching $6bn. But how much of that spend truly resonates with users? Often it feels like selling a Ferrari on Bored Panda — misplaced and ineffective. What’s not in question is the steady rise of app-based marketing, driven by an increasing penetration of smartphones and mobile-first user behaviour.
AI is transforming this space by making it possible to deliver highly targeted content while respecting user privacy. The key lies in data relationships: many brands already hold permissioned data under regulatory frameworks like South Africa’s Protection of Personal Information Act and Europe’s General Data Protection Regulation. These laws define how data must be collected, stored and used, and they empower consumers with rights over their personal information
Though enforcement capacity, especially in South Africa, is still far from sufficient, a far greater form of protection is the potential of a damaged reputation. In an age of instant information, any data breach will become public knowledge within hours, eroding consumer trust and potentially destroying a brand’s credibility. The reputational fallout of misused data or a privacy breach is often swift and unforgiving, making compliance not just a legal necessity but a business imperative.
That level of protection, combined with a growing level of smartphone penetration in South Africa (at a third) and AI’s growing ability to learn from user behaviour, creates an ideal environment for in-app personalisation. This approach can deepen user interaction, boost conversion and drive revenue growth.
We are already seeing global examples. Giants such as Amazon, eBay and Alibaba use AI to reduce cart abandonment and increase customer lifetime value. Through “retargeting”, they subtly nudge customers to complete transactions, while also offering follow-up suggestions based on browsing and purchase history.
The value lies in creating experiences that feel intuitive and personalised and offer users what they actually need, rather than overwhelming them with generic offers.
In-app personalisation goes far beyond the old “people who bought this also bought …” logic. It’s becoming intuitive. If I’m purchasing a washing machine online, why not suggest washing powder instead of a heater? This approach makes for a far more useful user experience and is a shift towards context-aware systems that understand why people are shopping, how they shop and their lifestyle.
Consumers are overwhelmed by content and don’t want digital noise
Eventually, we may reach the point where even specific brand preferences, gleaned from subtle data patterns, guide these suggestions. This is a logical extension of what AI can already do when data is properly integrated across platforms.
It might be a while before we get to this almost utopian engagement, but progress is happening fast. Language-learning app Duolingo, for instance, uses AI to personalise reminders based on learning goals and user patterns, which encourages learners to return to their lessons with well-timed reminders of their previous progress. Through this, the app creates engagement without being intrusive.
These kinds of interventions are already delivering results. Some companies report up to 20% higher sales, doubled engagement rates and significantly improved campaign conversion. The common thread among them is a focus on relevance — content, timing and tone, all tailored to the individual.
This shift matters because the traditional alternative is becoming increasingly ineffective. Consumers are overwhelmed by content and don’t want digital noise. Traditional push ads that interrupt rather than assist are often ignored or, worse, resented. Irrelevant notifications, unsolicited promotions and one-size-fits-all messages not only fail to convert; they actively erode user trust and brand affinity.
This is the time to move beyond impersonal push ads that frustrate more than engage, and embrace data-informed, AI-driven personalisation that speaks to real needs, which invites users into the app rather than pushing them away.
When users are served content that aligns with their real needs, interests and behaviours, the experience becomes less of a sales pitch and more of a conversation. It invites rather than interrupts. It builds loyalty rather than apathy.
AI offers us a path to that kind of meaningful interaction — one in which brands no longer shout into the void but speak directly to the people they serve. This is the future of customer experience, and it’s closer than many realise. For businesses that want to stay relevant in mobile-first markets, the message is clear: personalise or be tuned out.
Dr Elaine van Wyk is the group chief marketing and sales officer at the IMM Graduate School.
The big take-out: For businesses that want to stay relevant in mobile-first markets, the message is clear: personalise or be tuned out.
The power and promise of in-app personalisation through AI
This approach can deepen user interaction, boost conversion and drive revenue growth
The big take-out: For businesses that want to stay relevant in mobile-first markets, the message is clear: personalise or be tuned out.
