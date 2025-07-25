WEBINAR | What South Africans crave: unlocking the R190bn fast food economy

SA’s fast food and quick service restaurant (QSR) market is moving rapidly, and smart marketers know they need more than sales data to stay ahead.

Behind every combo, click, and customer choice lies a powerful signal: what people search for, how they talk about brands online, and what really drives mass market buying behaviour.

Join Rogerwilco, YouKnow Technologies and MoyaApp online on July 30 for the launch of the Fast Food and QSR Digital and Mass Market Trends Report. This is a first-of-its-kind deep dive into the behavioural data shaping one of SA’s most competitive consumer sectors.

This pioneering report draws on exclusive data from Rogerwilco’s Wolf share of search platform, social sentiment and conversations tracked via Brandwatch, and insights from MoyaApp’s mass market survey of over 3,500 South Africans.

It provides fascinating insight into:

What South Africans really search for when hunger strikes;

How brands are winning, or losing, in digital visibility and sentiment;

Why South Africans choose one fast food brand over another; and

How township and mass market consumers are reshaping what “value” means.

Whether you’re a category leader or a rising challenger brand, this report offers the insights you need to capture attention, convert intent, and win wallet and stomach share in a market projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 14.63% over the next five years.