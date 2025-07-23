The R56bn question: Why South Africa’s e-commerce needs a new playbook

South Africa’s retail e-commerce sector is on track to reach R56bn this year — a milestone that represents more than just impressive numbers; it marks a fundamental shift in how South African consumers shop, engage with brands and make purchasing decisions. What should concern business leaders is that while the growth trajectory is undeniable, many businesses are still applying yesterday’s marketing playbook to tomorrow’s opportunities. The good news is that businesses can still capitalise on the boom.
The forces driving rapid e-commerce growth locally go beyond the global digital transformation we’ve all witnessed. South Africa presents a unique market dynamic that sets it apart from international trends. There’s a mobile-first consumer base that’s increasingly sophisticated yet still navigating trust barriers that don’t exist in more mature e-commerce markets.
Unlike markets in Europe or North America, where e-commerce growth has been more gradual, South Africa is experiencing a compressed digital evolution. Consumers are leapfrogging traditional retail experiences, which means businesses need to be more agile and sophisticated in their approach from day one.
The purchasing power is concentrated, but growing. Most significantly, the emergence of a new middle class that’s digitally native but geographically dispersed is creating both opportunities and complexities that international playbooks simply don’t address.
There are three critical performance marketing challenges that consistently hamstring South African businesses.
The first is the attribution trap. Traditional marketing approaches still rely on last-click attribution models that completely misrepresent the South African customer journey. Consumers research extensively across multiple touchpoints — social media, peer recommendations and price comparison sites — before making purchase decisions. Businesses using outdated attribution models are essentially flying blind, making investment decisions based on incomplete data.
The second challenge is the channel optimisation fallacy. Too many businesses are still thinking in silos — running Facebook ads here, Google ads there, email campaigns somewhere else — without understanding how these channels interact in the South African context. Traditional agencies optimise individual channels rather than orchestrating integrated customer experiences. This approach leaves huge value on the table.
The third is the scale assumption.International marketing strategies assume scale efficiencies that don’t exist in the local market. What works for a business with millions of users doesn’t translate to a market where success might be measured in thousands of high-value customers. Traditional approaches often result in over-investment in broad reach or underinvestment in deep customer relationships.
The fundamental shift required isn’t about adopting new technologies so much as adopting a new mindset. The new performance marketing playbook in South Africa needs to be ruthlessly focused on measurable outcomes while being flexible enough to adapt to rapid market changes. This means ensuring that data-driven decision-making becomes non-negotiable. Every marketing rand spent needs to be tracked, measured and optimised. Businesses must install proper tracking infrastructure, set clear KPIs that align with business objectives and build feedback loops that enable rapid iteration.
In addition, cross-channel orchestration needs to replace channel optimisation. Instead of optimising Facebook ads in isolation, successful businesses are creating integrated customer journeys that leverage each channel’s strengths. For example, businesses might need to use social media for awareness and consideration, search for high-intent capture and email for retention and loyalty.
Lastly, customer lifetime value thinking needs to supersede acquisition cost obsession. While customer acquisition costs remain important, businesses need to shift focus towards maximising the long-term value of each customer relationship. This requires sophisticated segmentation, personalisation and retention strategies that traditional marketing simply doesn’t prioritise.
The biggest opportunity right now in the local e-commerce landscape is in the convergence of social commerce and performance marketing. South African consumers are highly social in their purchasing behaviour, but most businesses haven’t figured out how to effectively monetise these social interactions.
There’s also enormous potential in cross-border e-commerce, particularly serving the broader sub-Saharan African market. South African businesses have sophisticated digital infrastructure and marketing capabilities that can serve regional markets, but few are thinking beyond local boundaries.
Another significant opportunity lies in the B2B e-commerce space. While everyone focuses on B2C growth, there’s a large underserved market of small and medium businesses that need efficient procurement solutions.
Performance marketing isn’t just about different tactics — it requires different ways of thinking, different skills and different processes
Our track record demonstrates the power of this approach across a variety of verticals. In the pet e-commerce vertical, TDMC partnered with a client to rebuild their website on Shopify and implement a marketing strategy aligned with business objectives. The results: a 143% revenue lift over 12 months and a 94% increase in order volume — indicating exceptional growth in new customer acquisition.
In the FMCG vertical, we reworked the client’s email marketing segmentation strategy for a leading nutrition brand, using automation and segmentation. This approach grew the subscriber base by 70%, increased direct email revenue by 69%, and improved customer loyalty by 25%. The result was a 10.7% improvement in overall return on investment.
In the fashion vertical, working with a boutique retailer operating on a constrained budget, we delivered a 40% revenue lift, a 39% increase in sessions and a 36% growth in order volume through a defined Meta strategy paired with a creative overhaul.
If business leaders recognise the need to upgrade their performance marketing approach, they should start with an honest audit of current capabilities. Are they tracking the right metrics? Do they understand their customer journey? Can they measure the true impact of their marketing investments?
Establishing proper measurement infrastructure means implementing comprehensive tracking across all touchpoints. Businesses need to understand how customers discover them, how they research products and what triggers their purchase decisions.
Aligning marketing objectives with business outcomes requires companies stopoptimising for engagement rates and start optimising for revenue growth, customer lifetime value and market share.
Finally, businesses need to prepare for organisational change. Performance marketing isn’t just about different tactics — it requires different ways of thinking, different skills and different processes.
Over the next 12-18 months, three major developments are expected to reshape South Africa’s e-commerce landscape: AI integration will become table stakes, cross-border opportunities will expand rapidly, and privacy regulations will reshape performance marketing.
South Africa’s R56bn e-commerce opportunity won’t wait for businesses to catch up. The companies that will thrive are those that embrace performance marketing as a core capability, not just a tactical function. They’ll be the ones who understand that in a rapidly evolving market, the ability to measure, optimise and adapt quickly isn’t just an advantage — it’s a necessity. The question isn’t whether businesses can afford to upgrade their performance marketing approach but whether they can afford not to.
Cheryl Ingram is the CEO of The Digital Media Collective (TDMC).
