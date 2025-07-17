Mind the gap: bridging Africa’s communication divide

Social surge: Mobile phones have become Africa’s newsroom, driving conversations across countless digital platforms. Image: 123RF
Earlier this year, a telecommunications company in Nigeria quietly implemented an unprecedented price hike to one of its popular data plans. The backlash was swift and unforgiving. Customers took to social media, screenshots flew, hashtags trended and confusion spread. What was meant to be a pricing adjustment quickly turned into a communications crisis — one that played out in real time across a dozen different channels.
This is the new reality for brands across Africa: the rising intricacy of the communications landscape is heightening the stakes beyond anything we’ve previously seen. In fact, according to our eighth Brands in Motion (BiM) global research study, communicators are grappling with this complexity more than they did five years ago. In this environment, even a small misstep can snowball into a reputational storm.
Among the top drivers of this communications quagmire are the explosion of new media channels and the lightning-fast spread of information.
Mobile phones have become the continent’s newsroom. A staggering 84% of Africans now rely on social media as their primary source of information. To keep pace, African media outlets are no longer just publishing stories online; they’re repackaging radio segments into podcasts, turning interviews into YouTube shorts and live-tweeting breaking news.
Looking ahead, we can expect a surge in indigenous digital platforms and streaming services that reflect local cultures and preferences. For brands, this means the communications landscape will only grow more layered. More local. More complex.
To compound these challenges, our research has uncovered a significant confidence gap among communicators. While 61% are convinced that their organisations excel in navigating complex communications, only 39% of audiences share this sentiment. The disparity in perceived effectiveness is striking.
The silver lining is that this complexity brings opportunity for those who can effectively cut through the noise. So, where should communicators begin? BiM highlights three straightforward, actionable strategies.
Real resonates; humanise the message
In a world where complexity is the norm and bad news often dominates headlines, audiences aren’t looking for perfection; they’re looking for something real. That doesn’t mean simplifying the message; it means telling the full story in a way that brings people along for the ride.
Sometimes, that’s as simple as being personable or using humour. Other times, it’s about turning data into stories or letting the message come through trusted voices. Take, for example, the ongoing funding squeeze facing low-income countries, especially in Africa. It’s a tough, complex issue. But what audiences respond to isn’t just the facts; it’s the empathy. They want to know that we understand how this news might make them feel. And they want to hear about real people, not just corporate perspectives.
That’s why Absa’s “Your Story Matters” campaign, launched early last year, struck such a chord. It wasn’t just a brand positioning; it was a promise to see customers beyond transactions. By celebrating the diverse stories that shape African communities, from championing women in sport to supporting young entrepreneurs, Absa puts people at the centre of its message. And it worked. Brand consideration rose nearly 15%, and brand value increased by an estimated R700m.
Clarity builds trust
Today’s audiences are clear about what makes them tune out: vague messaging and no clear takeaway. They don’t just want information, they want direction. This year’s BiM research confirms it: people are more likely to engage when they feel heard and when they know what to do next.
That’s why creating space for open, transparent dialogue is so powerful. In fact, 46% of communicators say that safe forums for discussion are the most effective way to close clarity gaps. It’s not just about broadcasting a message; it’s about building a conversation.
Access Bank understands this. As Nigeria’s highest-ranked company on the Forbes’ 2024 World’s Best Employers list, it’s not only leading in size — it’s leading in how it listens. The bank has nurtured a culture of innovation through open forums that invite real input from across the industry. Its Africa Fintech Foundry is a standout example, providing entrepreneurs with a platform to pitch, learn and grow in front of investors and experts alike.
Audiences want a face — not a logo
Audiences turn to owned channels when they want more information: official announcements, executive statements and LinkedIn posts. The most important part: 43% say they prefer these updates in an executive’s voice, not a faceless brand.
That’s not just a preference, it’s a blueprint. People are more likely to trust a leader who sounds human than one who sounds rehearsed. They tune in when leaders speak plainly, even imperfectly. BiM data indicate that 68% are more interested in a message when it includes humour or levity.
During Covid, Strive Masiyiwa embodied this approach. As vaccine hesitancy threatened Africa’s pandemic response, he didn’t hide behind polished statements. He spoke openly about the uphill battle he and the African Vaccine Acquisition Task Team faced to secure doses for 1.3-billion people. He called out conspiracy theories, appealed to shared responsibility and reminded Africans what was at stake. His candour helped shift sentiment.
Communicators are at greater risk than ever of overestimating their ability to navigate complex messages, but audiences have been clear: empathy, transparency and genuine human connection are essential. To close this confidence gap, brands must prioritise clarity, embrace authentic voices and foster open dialogues. Only by truly listening and adapting can we bridge the divide between message and understanding, ensuring our stories resonate and inspire action.
Sarah Gooding is the MD of We. Communications Africa.
The big take-out: Brands must prioritise clarity, embrace authentic voices and foster open dialogues.
Mind the gap: bridging Africa’s communication divide
With 84% of Africans relying on social media for news, brands must prioritise clarity, empathy and authentic voices to stay relevant
Image: 123RF
